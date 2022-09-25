Penrith Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo slams South Sydney Rabbitohs star after sickening NRL hit

The 27-year-old could miss just two NRL games given his World Cup exemption

Milne has been handed a six-game ban, which he can take advantage of because of the World Cup

Isaah Yeo has slammed Taane Milne for his high shot on Spencer Leniu

Panthers captain Isaah Yeo has slammed Rabbitohs flyer Taane Milne for his brutal stiff arm on prop Spencer Leniu, which earned the winger a six-match ban – but a World Cup loophole could mean he misses just two NRL games.

Trailing 24-12 in the final quarter, Leniu burst through South’s middle as Milne came in from his wing and took the young gun with a high shot.

Isaah Yeo addresses Taane Milne’s high shot on teammate Spencer Leniu, says stiff arm ‘shot him flush’

Milne’s results in the finals have plagued him all season as he was twice sin-binned against the Roosters in their elimination win.

Former NRL star Braith Anasta called out the winger, saying ‘is that the worst shot you’ve ever seen? It was a shocking tackle.’

After the game’s Penrith lock, Isaah Yeo openly labeled the tackle a lazy arm, which clearly displeased Leniu.

Milne sends his left arm into the head of Spencer Leniu and makes flush contact with the Penrith prop

“He’s a tough thing,” Yeo said of Leniu.

‘He won’t stay down. He usually chips guys if they stay down. He obviously doesn’t want to stay down for no reason. That made him blush.

I feel he was warned last game Taane too. It’s happened a few times now. He had every opportunity to drop his arm or make contact elsewhere, but he flushed his head.’

Mline was sent off after his illegal shot which flared up for Leniu on the touchline, giving shades of the Adam Blair and Glenn Stewart feat at Brookvale in 2014.

Milne was sent off for his shot, which Braith Anasta called the ‘worst shot he’s ever seen’

Fox League pundits jumped into the heated discussion, roasting Milne’s poor tackle attempt.

“It was horrible and stupid and puts everyone under pressure, it also alleviates any kind of comeback,” Corey Parker said.

“Seriously, that tackle was banned in 1980, if he says he doesn’t think it’s even worse,” added Gorden Tallis.

Absolutely disgusting from the south. Had to go. What a cheap shot from Milne. Souths played it rubbish against the Roosters. Won’t get away with it tonight. #NRLPanthersSouths — Robert Grasso (@Robert Grasso) 24 September 2022

However, given Milne’s selection in the Fijian World Cup squad, he could serve four matches of the ban at international level.

Fiji will play a warm-up match against England before heading into their cup campaign with three pool matches.

Milne was the first player to be sent off in a preliminary final since North Sydney’s Gary Larson and Canberra’s John Lomax in 1994.

Fellow banned NRL stars Jared Warea-Hargreaves and Lindsay Collins have also worked around the loophole.

Rooster Collins was handed the Prime Minister’s XIII clash against Papua New Guinea as part of his four-game ban for a nasty hip drop back in Round 24.

Hardman Hargreaves will be free to play in the Kiwis’ final pool game.

South’s loss is their fourth provisional exit in five years, a tough pill to swallow as they led 12-0 after 30 minutes.