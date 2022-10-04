Penrith Panthers NRL stars hit back at Paul Kent by sharing Betoota Advocate article

The Penrith Panthers have had the last laugh by returning fire to a high-profile NRL commentator who blasted their ‘schoolboy’ antics and claimed the Grand Final-winning team behaved like ‘mugs’ after the game.

The party continues in Sydney’s west almost 48 hours after the Panthers claimed back-to-back premierships with an emphatic win against arch-rivals Parramatta Eels.

But the celebrations have been marred by controversy for the second year in a row with the team accused of arrogance over their wild antics after the game and the day after.

NRL journalist Paul Kent didn’t hold back on Fox Sports NRL 360 on Monday night, claiming the Panthers ‘lacked class’ and are behaving like teenagers.

Several Panthers stars were quick to respond to the roast early on Tuesday, before others shared a satirical article from the Betoota Advocate mocking Kent.

Panthers winger Brian To’o was among the Panthers stars to hit back at Paul Kent’s criticism on Tuesday by sharing a screenshot of an article from The Betoota Advocate

Panthers winger Brian To’o (pictured celebrating with his fiancée on Sunday night) laughed off Paul Kent’s criticism of the team.

Viliame Kikau, who will join the Bulldogs next season, responded to a video of Kent on Instagram by commenting: ‘Uck up Kenty’.

Co-captain and halfback Nathan Cleary also commented: ‘Grateful. Love my brides’.

The Panthers pile continued when The Betoota wrote an article mocking the journalist with the headline “Visibly Hungover Paul Kent disgusted by youthful Polynesians enjoying the fruits of hard work and talent.”

Screenshots of the article were shared on Instagram by two-try grand final hero Brian To’o, James Fisher-Harris and five-eighth Jarome Luai.

“Love you Paul,” To’o captioned her Instagram story.

Teammate Luai captioned his screenshot with several crying laughing emojis.

Luai’s place in the Samoan side for the rugby league World Cup is under threat after the NRL Integrity Unit was alerted to some of his social media posts on Sunday night.

He shared a photo on his Instagram of him and teammate Jaeman Salmon. The publicly shared post contained a word which Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to republish and was quietly deleted seven hours later.

Part of the pandemonium against the Panthers came on Monday when prop Fisher-Harris appeared with a vape in hand to celebrate with fans.

He then declared to the crowd that Parramatta ‘are our sons’ before adding that the 2022 team is the ‘best’ Panthers team ever.

‘I just want to say that the Parra are our sons. Right here right now it’s just a fact,’ Fisher-Harris told the audience.

“As I said last night, we are Penrith’s best team ever.”

The crowd erupted into a ‘We hate Parra’ chant before several Panthers on stage joined in.

Fisher-Harris has since hit back at the outrage over his comments branded ‘the height of arrogance’ by Kent’.

“I’m cool with the players and the area isn’t bad, just try to keep the rivalry alive,” he wrote.

‘I have the greatest respect for the players who have gone before me/us. So don’t distort it’.

James Fisher Harris, branded ‘the height of arrogance’ by Kent, defended his controversial comments at a fan day on Monday.

Departing boozer Api Koroisau also raised eyebrows when he sarcastically told the crowd at the Bluebet Stadium that he would ‘probably do the same (win premierships) at the Tigers’ – who finished with the wooden spoon this year.

Kent claimed the Panthers were behaving ‘like mugs’ and risked ‘destroying their own party’

‘It’s stupid, it’s really stupid to be honest. “I just think Penrith are really bad winners, they’re bad winners,” Kent said on Monday night.

“There’s a complacency and they piss off their own party, Penrith. Because they have to be celebrated, this will be one of the great teams and they have to be celebrated and remembered that way, but they’re just mugs that they go on after a fight.

‘Fancy James Fisher-Harris coming out and saying we’re the best Penrith team ever. It is the height of arrogance.

‘When the dust has settled and the result is in, guns are down, show some humility and grace to your opponents.’

Penrith Panthers player James Fisher-Harris puffed away on a vape (above) during a Mad Monday fan event following his side’s grand final win against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday

Kent singled out skipper Isaah Yeo and Clive Churcjhill medalist Dylan Edwards as the Panthers’ only players behaving with grace.

‘Somebody at Penrith, whether it’s Ivan Cleary or Brian Fletcher, the CEO, they’ve got to call these guys in and say ‘guys show some class, just a little bit, show some grace and humility’… because not a piece has been shown so far.

‘Isaah Yeo and Dylan Edwards are the only ones you would look at and say they can walk away with some kind of integrity from what they say.

“The rest are just acting like rat mugs.”