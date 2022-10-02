Penrith fans get the party started after the Panthers SMASH Parramatta

<!–

The party really got going for Penrith fans after the Panthers labeled themselves one of the greatest sides in NRL history with a thumping victory over Parramatta Eels.

Entering Sunday’s final, the Panthers wanted to become one of the few teams to achieve consecutive premierships.

Their win has sparked debate about where they stand in the pantheon of great NRL sides, but for now, Penrith fans are basking in the latest triumph on their part.

At the Panthers Leagues Club, supporters were in a state of jubilation, celebrating arm in arm as the drinks flowed. A very merry fan took off his top and waved it above his head in wild scenes.

Meanwhile, the mood at the Parramatta Leagues Club was much more depressed, with disappointed fans heading home early after a scorching night of football.

A delighted Nathan Cleary said it was an honor to play for the Penrith fanbase shortly after their 28-12 win.

“I think our first half was the best we’ve ever played. That’s what I thought when I woke up today,” he told Channel Nine.

“I thought we had some really good seasons together, but we never really worked it out. That’s the best game we could play. I think the first half was about that.

‘It is a privilege to put on Penrith’s jersey. Everyone is starting to understand to represent the area, the community is right behind it. I am so blessed again.’

Eels coach Brad Arthur said: “They (Penrith) played too well and too fast for us in the first half.

“I told the boys that now is not the time to judge or dissect, we have just been beaten by a better team.”

More to follow.