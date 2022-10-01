Penrith compared to Scottish heavyweights Dundee United with local ADVANTAGE over rest of NRL

Call it the Dundee United approach, but it’s arguably one of the most underrated and significant differences that sets Penrith apart from almost any other NRL club.

Of the 33 Panthers players deployed this year, only 29 still live in the Penrith area.

Only Jaeman Salmon, Matt Eisenhuth and Scott Sorensen carpool every day from the Shire while Api Koroisau still lives on the Northern Beaches.

It’s the kind of songs Sydney clubs envy, and a throwback to the first 52 years of the NSWRL when the residency rules were in effect.

It’s what makes Penrith players bleed for their club during three years of dominance and a shot at successive titles when they face neighbors and fierce rivals Parramatta in Sunday’s grand final.

“I’ve always said I’m playing for my hometown when I put on that jersey,” said five-eighth Jarome Luai.

“That’s like a lot of these guys. It can’t mean much more than that.

“You represent your family, who you are and how you grew up and (where) you come from.”

The local feel of Penrith is an example of another success story abroad.

Dundee United enforced the famous eight-mile rule during the reign of manager Jim McLean in 1980, ordering players to live within that radius of the Scottish city.

Never considered a heavyweight, the club won their only top division title under the hardline manager and also reached their only UEFA Cup final in 1987.

Players cited the policy as a reason for their success, noting that they got closer, were happier to train longer, and got a feel for the city’s population of approximately 140,000.

The Panthers didn’t have the same mandate, but few players chose to move out of the region they grew up in or moved to as teenagers.

“That’s why we talk (about playing for the region) so much,” said Luai.

“It’s not a cliche. It’s because it’s as black and white as can be. This is where we come from and our home. It’s the team I’ve always loved.’

Club insiders also believe it has other tangible effects.

They claim that players need less money to stay in the region where they have long lived and represented, while playing with teammates they’ve known since their teens.

Likewise, fans also feel an affinity with the team.

Since Penrith’s run began in 2020, nearly all home games have been played to a capacity crowd, with the Panthers stringing an impressive 25-2 record at BlueBet Stadium.

“It definitely gives you a good sense of community,” fullback Dylan Edwards said.

“Especially for the guys who live on Mt Druitt.

“You get the sense of pride that the community has in the football team and that we should continue to make performances that they are proud of.”