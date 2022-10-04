Penrith cried foul as Dylan Edwards was IGNORED by Panthers teammates after the NRL grand final

Questions have been raised about the arrogance of the NRL premiership

Very different reaction when Nathan Cleary won the 2021 Clive Churchill Medal

Edwards was seen shaking his head before accepting the coveted award on stage

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Footy fans have questioned why many Penrith players blatantly ignored star fullback Dylan Edwards after he was announced as the winner of the prestigious Clive Churchill Medal at the NRL grand final.

In brutal scenes at the Accor Stadium on Sunday night, Edwards, 26, was brushed aside by a number of premiership-winning team-mates as Channel 9 identity James Bracey confirmed the individual honour.

Edwards could be seen shaking his head as the likes of Jarome Luai and Charlie Staines did not publicly acknowledge the accolade.

It was a different story from Penrith’s NSW Cup players, who warmly celebrated Edwards’ coveted individual achievement.

In contrast, when Nathan Cleary was crowned the Clive Churchill Medalist after Penrith’s 14-12 win over South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium last October, the co-captain was heavily booed by his teammates.

Dylan Edwards was a popular choice as a Clive Churchill medalist – but apparently not in the eyes of his team-mates

Edwards could be seen shaking his head as the likes of Jarome Luai and Charlie Staines didn’t publicly acknowledge the accolade (pictured, heading to the stage)

Edwards, who was a standout from start to finish during the 80 minutes that finished with two try assists, produced a clutch play when he tackled on the run Eels center Bailey Simonsson in contact in the second half.

It evoked memories of Scott Sattler’s famous cover tackle for the Panthers in the 2003 NRL decider versus the Roosters.

On the court, the Panthers players rushed Edwards after the attempted save and were seen hugging him during their lap of honor – making the presentation even more confusing.

In the post-match press conference, Cleary taunted Edwards by rolling his eyes and pretending to snore as the humbled Clive Churchill medalist diverted attention back to his team.

“It’s a little surreal at the moment,” Edwards said.

– Honestly, it’s a credit to the rest of the team. They make my job incredibly easy.’

In the post-match press conference, Cleary taunted Edwards by rolling his eyes and pretending to snore as the humble Clive Churchill medalist diverted attention back to his team

Dylan Edwards looked heartbroken as not a single one of his teammates even looked his way when he won the CCM, so sad to see Especially when you compare the reaction they got when cleary won it last year. Pathetic scenes — C🥩 (@ChefCheleki) 3 October 2022

Well aware that Cleary was winding him up, Edwards added: ‘Nah, it’s true! They do. I am lucky to be part of this team.

‘They are my brothers and I love going to work with them every week.’

Despite his grand final heroics, Edwards was overlooked for Australia’s squad ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in Great Britain.

He was named as one of three standby players, along with Dally M medalist Nicho Hynes and Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook.

As Penrith celebrated the back-to-back on Monday, their collective arrogance was evident after prop James Fisher-Harris declared arch-rivals Parramatta ‘are our sons’ before adding the 2022 team is the ‘best’ Panthers team ever.

Departing boozer Api Koroisau also raised eyebrows when he sarcastically told the crowd at the Bluebet Stadium that he would ‘probably do the same (win premierships) at the Tigers’ – who finished with the wooden spoon this year.

It followed five-eighth Jarome Luai posting a racist slur on Instagram from the sheds in a photo with teammate Jaeman Salmon – before deleting it hours later.