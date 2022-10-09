‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Gets Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray Release

For fans of Screambox’s horror documentary Pennywise: the story of IT, you don’t have to wait 27 years to add this deep dive to your collection. After premiering in select theaters in July, this critically acclaimed documentary is now available as a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with exclusive bonus features for fans looking for more behind-the-scenes content. The Collector’s Edition will be released on November 22.





In 1990, just four years after King’s novel was published, director Tommy Lee Wallace at the helm of the two-part miniseries THE, which was televised, which would later become known as the defining horror moment in many children’s lives. Starring Tim Curry like the child-devouring clown of nightmares, THE took horror on television to places it had never been before. In Pennywise: the story of ITdirected by documentary makers John Campopiano and Christopher Griffiths, we get a source of exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archive material. The documentary features behind-the-scenes footage from the cast and crew, discussing the miniseries’ lasting impact on pop culture, as well as additional footage and footage with Curry.

Now, Cinedigm and Damn disgustingStreaming service SCREAMBOX has announced the release of the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, available for pre-order ahead of its official release. The Collector’s Blu-ray not only comes with six additional bonus features, completely exclusive to this edition, but this is also the first Collector’s Edition of SCREAMBOX ever.

In the original series, Curry played the infamous entity Pennywise, who returned to King’s fictional town of Derry, Maine after hibernation to stalk and hunt the town’s children, feeding on their fear. The miniseries, which was written by Wallace and Lawrence D. Cohen, aired on ABC, and was divided into two parts. One part followed the ill-fated group of children when they first discovered Pennywise’s existence, and the second saw them return to Derry as adults to fulfill a pact they’d made if the entity ever returned. The series featured an ensemble cast including: Emily Perkins, Seth Green, John Ritter, Annette O’Toole, Olivia Hussey, Tim Reid and Richard Thomas. The documentary features interviews with some of the original cast members, including Thomas, Green and Curry, as well as director Wallace.

The six exclusive Collector’s Edition bonus features are:

“The Book Cover”, which takes viewers back to the original “IT” script and cover design with artist Bob Giustic

“A deeper look at the music” with an extensive interview with the composer Richard Bellis discuss what inspired his classical score

discuss what inspired his classical score “Georgie: A Short Film” a narrative short film with a cast from the original miniseries

In “Childhood Phobias,” the miniseries cast and crew discuss their own childhood fears

The “IT” extras include short interviews with miniseries extras and extra crew

And “The Legacy Continues”, which is packed with extensive commentary about the legacy and longevity of the “IT” miniseries.

The Blu-ray is now available for pre-order at Amazonand will be released on November 22. Pennywise: the story of IT streams on SCREAMBOX. You can watch the trailer below: