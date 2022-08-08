Penny Wong’s move to avoid infuriating China after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Penny Wong has echoed Australia’s belief that Taiwan is part of China and revealed that she has not spoken to Taiwanese officials in recent days in comments that could help ease tensions with Beijing.

The foreign minister again called for de-escalation after China launched ballistic missiles during live fire exercises near Taiwan, following the controversial visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island last week.

China considers the island a breakaway province to be forcibly annexed if necessary, and considers visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognition of its sovereignty.

What is the One China Policy? The One China Policy states that there is only one sovereign state under the name of China, as opposed to the idea that there are two: the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China, also known as Taiwan. The basis of Australia’s One China Policy is the 1972 Communiqué, issued by the Commonwealth of Australia and the PRC, which states: The Australian Government recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China, recognizes the Chinese Government’s position that Taiwan is a province of the People’s Republic of China, and has decided to remove its official representation from Taiwan before January 25, 1973. Source: ASPI

On Friday, Senator Wong released a statement criticizing China’s missile launches in waters off Taiwan as “disproportionate and destabilizing.”

But her comments were met with a furious rebuke from the Chinese embassy in Canberra, which released a statement saying that “finger pointing” at Beijing was “unacceptable”.

China only claims to ‘protect’ its sovereign territory with the missile strikes.

In her calls for calm on Monday, Senator Wong avoided criticizing China’s strikes and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to a “one-China” policy that says Taiwan is part of China.

When asked if she has spoken with Taiwanese officials in recent days, Senator Wong replied, “No, not yet.”

When asked if she planned to speak to the Taiwanese government at a ministerial level, she spat the idea away, saying: “We will continue to act in a manner consistent with our long-standing two-pronged one-China policy.” and I think our public statements are clear. .’

It is likely that the Australian office in Taipei – a de facto embassy – is in contact with the Taiwanese government, but Senator Wong does not want to risk infuriating Beijing by publicly announcing higher-level talks.

But she also lost the chance to meet the Chinese ambassador.

“I will express my opinion publicly, if there is talk with the ambassador it will usually be at the departmental level,” she said.

After meeting the Latvian foreign minister in Canberra, Senator Wong urged restraint on Taiwan.

“What is most crucial right now is to lower the temperature and restore calm when it comes to tensions in the Strait,” she told reporters.

“Australia is not the only country concerned about escalation – the region is concerned about escalation – the region is concerned about the risk of conflict.”

This map shows where China launched its live military fire drills late last week

China suggested on Sunday that the US is trying to claim Taiwan after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit there. Pictured: Pelosi (left) waves alongside Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said Taiwan is not part of the United States in the latest diplomatic escalation following Pelosi’s congressional delegation tour of Asia.

During a visit to Bangladesh on Sunday, Wang said the US is engaged in “sophistry,” or deceptive and deceptive arguments, when it comes to its intentions regarding Taiwan.

He also said that China’s actions in relation to the island are appropriate, legal and in an effort to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pelosi was outraged by Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and tore up a series of talks and cooperation agreements with Washington, particularly on climate change and defense. On Friday, China also imposed sanctions on the California Democrat.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (pictured Friday) said Taiwan is not part of the US and claimed the self-governed island nation is Chinese territory

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored China’s grave concerns and strong opposition and insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region. This constitutes gross interference in China’s internal affairs. It seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, tramples on the One China principle and poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added: “In response to Pelosi’s blatant provocation, China decides to impose sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with the relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China.”

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday after days of speculation about whether she would make the trip and potentially intensify tensions with China, which sees Taiwan as an area that will eventually be reunited with the mainland.

With the visit, Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in decades. It prompted China to launch its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan, which came to a close on Sunday after Pelosi’s controversial visit to the self-governed island.