Penny Wong to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after Xi Jinping’s letter to Anthony Albanese

Foreign Minister Penny Wong met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a visit to Beijing.

The talks are the first after a four-year diplomatic freeze between the two countries.

The pair discussed trade sanctions imposed on Australia by China, as well as the fate of two Australians detained in the country.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sino-Australian diplomatic relations.

A memorial ceremony will be held on this occasion

Earlier on Wednesday, Senator Wong met with Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

“The ice thaws slowly,” she said as the two walked through the gardens, the temperature a solid -6C.

Traveling media seized on the remark, asking the minister if she was looking forward to “breaking the ice” with Mr. Wang.

Partially frozen ornamental ponds and streams run through the more than 20 buildings of the diplomatic complex in the capital’s Haidian district.

The enclosure is often used by the Chinese government to receive visiting dignitaries, including world leaders.

Senator Wong has traveled to Beijing with a small Australian contingent, including Foreign Secretary and Trade Secretary Jan Adams and half a dozen other officials.

She and Mr. Fletcher made it clear that Australia wanted to return to holding annual leadership meetings between Australia and China, as well as annual talks between the Treasurer, the Trade Minister and their Chinese counterparts.

The resumption of those meetings has not been officially agreed.

Senator Wong thanked the ambassador and embassy staff for their hard work in difficult circumstances.

“It’s been a rough time in the relationship and a tough one because of all the COVID lockdowns,” she said.

She then asked Mr Fletcher about an existing bilateral agreement between Australia and China, and how the nations could benefit from revived ties.

The talks are the first after a four-year diplomatic freeze between China and Australia. In the photo President Xi Jinping, who previously sent a 'warm' letter to Anthony Albanese

“An important part of that is what you’re doing today, following the State Department’s strategic dialogue with the annual Prime Minister’s Leaders’ Meeting,” Mr Fletcher replied.

“But another important element is the strategic economic dialogue, which brings together the treasurer and the secretary of commerce with their colleagues here.

“Those three elements together allow us to cover the full spectrum of our interests here in the relationship, which, as you know, are very broad.”

Senator Wong said the resumption of such talks would provide “an opportunity to have the discussion between those different ministers on the trade issues.”

Mr Fletcher replied: ‘It relates to trade, it relates to investment, it can relate to economic issues that are of mutual interest in terms of domestic policy. Those things certainly matter to us given the way the Chinese economy is doing.

‘They are also interested in our experience and our economic story.’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had received a “warm” letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Mr Albanese had previously written to President Xi ahead of the birthday.

‘It is important that we maintain better relations with our most important trading partner in the future. It’s also about jobs in our economy and promoting Australia’s national interests,” he told reporters on the NSW Central Coast.

“Dialogue breeds understanding and we need respectful relationships.”

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said on Wednesday that Mr Xi had exchanged greetings over half a century of ties with Governor General David Hurley and Mr Albanese.

The relationship had “produced fruitful results and produced tangible benefits for the people of the two countries,” he said.

Healthy ties are “conducive to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.”