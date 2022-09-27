Penny Wong loses it at Pauline Hanson

Secretary of State Penny Wong has criticized Pauline Hanson for comments in the Senate, admitting they brought back painful childhood memories.

The leader of the One Nation caused a stir in the Senate and was branded an ‘asshole’ for refusing to retract a tweet telling Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to ‘go back to Pakistan’.

Senator Hanson redoubled her attack on Tuesday when she offered to take Senator Faruqi “to the airport” after the deputy leader of the Greens tweeted that she could not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her controversial remarks sparked an extraordinary response from Malaysian-born Labor Senate leader Wong, who denounced Ms Hanson’s comments “without reservation” in an emotionally charged speech.

Senator Wong admitted she continues to be triggered by bigotry as she supported a parliamentary push to condemn Senator Hanson’s speech.

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong was among those shocked by Pauline Hanson’s speech

“I think they’re terrible, and they’re comments that have been made to me countless times since I arrived in this country, and I remember getting them in the schoolyard as a kid,” Senator Wong said.

“May I say to Senator Faruqi that on this side we understand your complaint about the comment, and we understand why you are calling out such behavior, and I pick up on something Senator Faruqi said in her contribution about how triggering this is.”

‘It’s true, it’s true. Every time you hear it, it will be activated. I’m the Senate leader, I’m still getting triggered, and I wonder what it’s like for kids in the schoolyard getting the same thing.”

Senator Wong also referred to her inaugural address in parliament two decades ago.

‘How long do you have to be here and how much do you have to love this country before you are hired? How long?’ she said.

Senator Faruqi filed a motion to disapprove of Ms Hanson, saying, “I have the right to talk about this matter (the Queen and the Empire) without being racially slandered.”

“We have to name and shame racism… it’s a symbolic but important step that anyone here can take to make it clear that we condemn racism in all its shapes, forms and sizes,” the Greens senator added.

The Senate eventually passed an amended motion that did not specifically disapprove Hanson, but instead called on all senators “to participate in debates and comment with respect, and to refrain at all times from inflammatory and divisive comments, whether inside and outside the room’.

The One Nation leader’s fiery speech prompted Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi (pictured) to launch a vote of censure

Ms Faruqi had originally argued that the Senate (a) condemns all racism and discrimination against migrants and people of color;

(b) assure all migrants to Australia that they are valued and welcome members of our society;

(c) affirms that, if Parliament is to be a safe place for everyone who works and visits here, there should be no tolerance for racism or discrimination in the course of MPs’ public debate;

and (d) censors Senator Hanson for her divisive, anti-migrant and racist statement against Senator Faruqi to “piss back to Pakistan,” which does not reflect the views of the Australian Senate or the Australian people.

Labor later modified the motion, changing the first and last part to condemn all racism and discrimination “in all its forms.”

Senator Hanson’s tirade shocked politicians, prompting Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John to yell “you bastard” across the room.

During a heated debate on Tuesday, Ms Hanson declined to retract her comment, which followed a tweet from Ms Faruqi calling the Queen “a leader of a racist empire” on the day of her death.

“Congratulations to those who knew the Queen. I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples,” Ms Faruqi wrote.

“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for British colonies and becoming a republic.”

Ms. Hanson (pictured in the Senate on Tuesday, September 27, 2022) redoubled her attack on Ms. Faruqi

Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John (pictured) called One Nation Ms Hanson a ‘bastard’ in the Senate for her attack on Ms Faruqi

In the Senate Ms Hanson said: ‘As I have explained to myself I will not, NOT retract what I have told Senator Faruqi or any other Australian who has come here for a new way of life, not to respect what Australian is to me .

She then referred to her earlier comment telling Ms Faruqi to return to Pakistan if she did not support the Queen.

“And she can do and go where I say,” she added Tuesday. “I also offer to take her to the airport.”

Ms Hanson tweeted in September telling Ms Farqui to ‘pack your bags and get back to Pakistan’

Mr Steele-John then roared “bastard” at Mrs Hanson.

Ms Faruqi had previously criticized the British Empire for “enslaving millions of black and brown people around the world.”

Ms Hanson, who once tabled a motion in the Senate that it was ‘OK to be white’, fired back at the Greens politician by suggesting that she would leave Australia and take advantage of everything the country had left her. given.

“Your attitude scares and disgusts me. When you emigrated to Australia, you took full advantage of this country,” Ms Hanson said.

‘You took citizenship, bought several houses and a job in a parliament. Obviously you’re not happy, so pack your bags and go back to Pakistan.’