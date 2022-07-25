Penny Wong injures her shoulder while surfing on family holiday

Penny Wong injured her shoulder while surfing on a family vacation days before the opening of Parliament.

The foreign minister wore a sling around her right arm during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the cabinet on Monday.

Her office said she fell off the surfboard last week while on vacation along the highway with her partner Sophie Allouache and two daughters.

Senator Wong, 53, was bombarded with concerned messages from fans after photos of her began circulating in the cabinet, assuring them she was fine.

“Thank you to those who have raised their concerns. Bottom line – Penny v surfboard and surfboard won,” she wrote on Twitter.

Unlike former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, the South Australian Senator has no known history of hitting the waves.

Senator Wong got some much-needed family time after weeks of international diplomacy when the Labor government made her portfolio a priority.

She and ‘Airbus Albo’ have logged thousands of flight miles to strengthen Australia’s relations in the region, most recently in Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum on July 11-14.

A week earlier, she had met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi after a G20 meeting of foreign ministers where she discussed ending the two-year trade war.

Senator Wong supports her right arm with her left as she sits next to Anthony Albanese during a cabinet meeting on Monday, the day before parliament opens

Back to work on home soil, Senator Wong listened to Mr Albanese tell the Labor caucus that his government would “get off the ground.”

“Labour governments are not just taking up space, we are here to make a difference and this week we will have legislation, at least 18 laws,” he said.

Priorities include setting an emissions reduction target, giving Australians 10 days of domestic violence leave and reforming the aged care system.

Labor pledged to set a 43 percent emissions reduction target for 2030, raising the bar for the Morrison government, which had only committed to a 26 percent reduction.

‘In addition, we will have legislation in the field of childcare in the coming weeks. We will take action on our urgent care clinics and put them in place. We will have legislation on the Anti-Corruption Commission by the end of the year,” said Mr Albanese.

‘We will promote the’ [Indigenous] Vote to Parliament enshrined in our constitution.

Senator Wong got some much-needed family time after weeks of international diplomacy, most recently in Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum on July 11-14, seen here without a slingshot

“In all of this, in all of this, the what and the how are important, so we want to change the tone of politics in this country. We want to be more inclusive. We want to make sure that less yelling is delivered.’

Mr Albanese spent several minutes touting Labour’s achievements in the first two months of his tenure, including raising the minimum rage by 5.2 percent.

“I said during the election campaign that I held up my $1 coin and said that people with $20.33 make an extra $1 an hour, and that’s what we’re talking about,” he said.

“Indeed, the Fair Work Commission awarded them $1 and now with a raise, there’s no doubt that wouldn’t have happened if the government change hadn’t happened on May 21.”

The prime minister also didn’t pass up the opportunity to bash the coalition on its $1 trillion in debt from Covid aid, and to pressure the public service into announcing the arrival of an asylum-seeker boat on election day.

Parliament is set to meet on Tuesday for the first time since before the May 21 federal election that brought Labor to power.