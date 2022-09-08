Penny Wong fails to explain what net zero means to Pauline Hanson

<!–

This is the awkward moment when Penny Wong couldn’t define “net zero” in a heated question time back and forth with Pauline Hanson.

Senator Hanson, who opposes Australia’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, asked: ‘Would the minister please explain to the Australian people and me what ‘net emissions’ actually means, in layman’s terms?’

Senator Wong – who is secretary of state but answers questions about climate change in the Senate – was unable to provide a clear definition and kept messing around.

“I’m not sure how to explain it, other than saying it means net zero. I understand the senator — it’s one of those situations,” she said.

‘I’ll think about giving an explanation that will make it clearer, but to me the words ‘net zero’ are pretty clear.

“I think we all understand what ‘net emissions’ means.”

She added: “I think it’s a widely accepted goal, and it’s a goal, as the senator knows, shared by those who are opposed, I thought.”

Net zero carbon emissions by 2050 means Australia will remove as much carbon from the atmosphere as it releases.

Carbon is released from the combustion of fossil fuels and is removed by plants and trees through photosynthesis.

One nation’s leader, Senator Hanson, said she was “stunned” by Senator Wong’s incoherent response.

“You don’t know what net zero is,” she said.

The clash came a day before the Senate was expected to pass the Climate Change Bill, which sets out the Labor government’s goal of cutting emissions by 43 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels.

The amended bill will be sent back to the House of Representatives for approval on Thursday afternoon.