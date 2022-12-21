Penny Wong calls on China to end trade war and release two Australian citizens: Wang Yi

Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on a visit to Beijing, ending a four-year diplomatic freeze.

The pair discussed trade sanctions imposed on Australia by China, as well as the fate of two detained Australians.

Senator Wong told reporters after the bilateral meeting that the pair had agreed to further talks.

“We have continued to hold the position that we are able to grow our bilateral relationship and defend our respective national interests if we navigate our differences wisely, and that is the challenge for this generation,” she said.

“I have set out our positions on issues that I know are so important to Australians and important to the Government – relevant consular affairs, trade blockades, human rights, as well as regional security, international security and the norms and global rules that underpin our prosperity.’

Senator Wong said trade sanctions on Australian goods had been raised in discussions, saying it was to the benefit of both countries that the ‘blockades’ were lifted.

“There was a discussion about opportunities for further dialogue to see how we could do what I think is in the best interests of both countries and consumers in both countries,” she said.

“We have agreed to remain involved at a high level and we have agreed to continue dialogue in some of those areas.”

Australia’s foreign minister said she also advocated for consular access for detained Australians in China, including journalist Cheng Lei and author Yang Hengjun.

Author Yang Hengjun has been held in a secret detention facility for four years despite no conviction on the espionage charges (pictured with his wife who has not seen him since his arrest)

Australian journalist and television presenter Cheng Lei (pictured) is being held in China on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets to foreign countries

‘In those conversations we argued for all sorts of things. The aim is for those Australians to be reunited with their families as soon as possible,” she said.

The visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of Sino-Australian diplomatic relations.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Mr Wang told Senator Wong that China and Australia had no fundamental conflicts of interest and should use the anniversary to reorganize and restart relations.

“We are ready to work with you to implement the important points of agreement between our leaders, to use the 50th anniversary as an important opportunity to renew our original aspirations,” Mr. Wang said.

Our relationship has had difficulties and setbacks in recent years. This is what we don’t want to see. The lessons must be learned.’

Mr. Wang said the two countries have very complementary economic structures.

“China and Australia have no historical grievances and no fundamental conflicts of interest, and must and can become partners in mutual distress,” he said.

Senator Wong said the two countries should resolve their differences.

“We have different views on how our political system should work and we have different interests, but we have to try to manage those differences,” she said.

Their meeting followed a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier in the day promising that China would work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership, state media reported.

Mr Albanese thanked President Xi for a telegram commemorating the 50th anniversary of the ties.

“It is important that we have better relations with our main trading partner in the future,” he said at a press conference in Sydney.

Earlier, Senator Wong met with Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher at the Diaoyutai State Pension in Beijing.

“The ice thaws slowly,” she said as the two walked through the grounds’ gardens, the temperature a solid -6C.

Senator Wong traveled to Beijing with a small Australian contingent, including Foreign Secretary and Trade Secretary Jan Adams and half a dozen other officials.

She and Mr. Fletcher made it clear that Australia wanted to return to holding annual leadership meetings between Australia and China, as well as annual talks between the Treasurer, the Trade Minister and their Chinese counterparts.

Senator Wong thanked the ambassador and embassy staff for their hard work.

“It’s been a rough time in the relationship and a tough one because of all the COVID lockdowns,” she said.

