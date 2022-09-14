Penny Lancaster spotted wearing police uniform at RAF Northolt in front of Queen’s coffin

Penny Lancaster was seen tonight in her police uniform at RAF Northolt in front of the Queen’s coffin as Her Majesty was wheeled to Buckingham Palace.

The monarch arrived at the RAF base earlier in the evening, having flown in from Edinburgh this afternoon, and crowds gathered to pay their respects on her journey to the palace.

Police were on the scene to gather crowds, including Penny Lancaster, in her role as special agent.

The 51-year-old, who is married to Rod Stewart, started working as a special agent with the City of London Police Force last year after completing his training.

She applied for the role after participating in the reality TV show Famous and Fighting Crime, where she joined officers.

Penny Lancaster (pictured, right, in a highly visible jacket) was one of the policemen who gathered crowds around RAF Northolt, where the Queen’s casket arrived after flying over from Edinburgh

She has since spent many hours in the role and earlier this year revealed that she had made an arrest after apprehending a suspect of driving under the influence.

Earlier today, ahead of the Queen’s arrival at RAF base, Penny was photographed with colleagues, talking to members of the public and bringing crowds together.

While filming Famous and Fighting Crime, the reality show that inspired Penny to sign up for the police force, she was at one point confronted by a drug dealer who threatened to stab her.

The mother of two, who married Sir Rod in 2007, said the experience inspired her to become a police officer.

Speaking about her role on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live earlier this year, she said: ‘It’s about 200 hours a year, which to me equates to one shift a week on the City of London Square Mile, including bridges there.

“It’s mainly foot patrol, but I also get the chance to try other areas of policing such as working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs and operations such as the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor’s Show and the Jubilee.

“I think being a mother and above all having the patience and empathy to deal with teenagers.

“You often think of police and you think of crime, but you’re dealing with victims.”

Penny said Sir Rod, 77, is supportive of her, although he is concerned about the dangers.

She added: ‘He always supports me in everything I want to do and with this in particular he realized how much enthusiasm, joy and reward I got from it.

“Of course he’s concerned about the natural risks involved, but with the support I have around me and letting him know when I’m back at the station and can go home safely, he can go back to sleep.”