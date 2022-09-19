Penny Lancaster says she’s ‘grateful’ there were no incidents during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Model-turned-policewoman Penny Lancaster attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at RAF Northolt on Monday and has admitted she is “grateful” that there were no incidents.

Rod Stewart’s wife was seen in front of the Queen’s coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace.

In a video, Penny said she’s glad there were no major incidents at the funeral and said the audience “paid their respects appropriately.”

“You can never quite predict how the public will react and what dangers lie ahead,” Penny said in a clip shared by Sky News.

“But we’ve had great training and preparation and luckily everyone paid their respects in the right way and we didn’t have any incidents.”

She added: ‘So, [I’m] very grateful for that.’

The television personality, 51, who started working as a special agent with the City of London police last year, also said on Monday that her role was “the greatest honor of all”.

Speaking to the PA’s new agency, Penny said, “I think it’s (the same reason) why every officer wanted to be here today because we swore an oath to the Queen to serve in Officer’s Office.”

“It is the greatest honor of all to serve today at Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.

“We were in uniform at 5:00 this morning and we don’t know until what time we will be working. We just want to make sure all the crowds get home safely.’

Penny added, “Today has been quite a long shift, but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

The monarch arrived at the RAF base earlier in the evening, having flown in from Edinburgh this afternoon, and crowds gathered to pay their respects on her journey to the palace.

Police were on the scene to gather crowds, including Penny, in her role as a special agent.

She applied for the role after participating in the reality TV show Famous and Fighting Crime, where she joined officers.

She has since spent many hours in the role and earlier this year revealed that she had made an arrest after apprehending a suspect of driving under the influence.

Earlier today, prior to the Queen’s arrival at RAF base, Penny was photographed with colleagues, interacting with members of the public and bringing crowds together.

While filming Famous and Fighting Crime, the reality show that inspired Penny to sign up for the police force, she was at one point confronted by a drug dealer who threatened to stab her.

The mother of two, who married Sir Rod in 2007, said the experience inspired her to become a police officer.

Speaking about her role on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live earlier this year, she said: ‘It’s about 200 hours a year, which to me equates to one shift a week on the City of London Square Mile, including bridges there.

“It’s mainly foot patrol, but I also get the chance to try other areas of policing such as working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs and operations such as the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor’s Show and the Jubilee.

“I think being a mother and above all having the patience and empathy to deal with teenagers.

“You often think of police and you think of crime, but you’re dealing with victims.”

Penny said Sir Rod, 77, is supportive of her, although he is concerned about the dangers.

She added: ‘He always supports me in everything I want to venture into and this especially made him realize how much enthusiasm, joy and reward I got from it.

“Of course he’s worried about the natural risks involved, but with the support I have around me and letting him know when I’m back at the station and can go home safely, he can go back to sleep.”