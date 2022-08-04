Penny Lancaster joins husband Rod Stewart and their family on Tuscany holiday

The entire Stewart brood has flown to Italy for a family outing.

And Penny Lancaster led the way on a night out on Wednesday, as they headed for dinner in Tuscany’s Forte Dei Marmi.

The police officer, 51, cut a stylish figure in a leopard-print dress with a black lace trim as she walked with her family to the scenic coastal town.

So glamourous! Penny Lancaster led the way on a family night out on Wednesday as the Stewart clan headed for dinner in Tuscany’s Forte Dei Marmi

Penny added a designer touch to her evening look with a Chanel brown quilted bag with gold accents, along with a selection of jewelry.

The wife of British rocker Rod wore her blonde hair in natural waves and chose a natural palette of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features.

Penny and Rod, who got a helping hand from a boat, were joined by his daughters Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, and Renee Stewart, 30, on the family trip.

Family outing: Rod got out with (LR) Liam, Renee, Alastair, Aiden and Penny

His sons Sean, 41, and Liam Stewart, 27, and the children he shares with Penny, Aiden, 11, and Alastair, 16, also joined them.

Earlier in the day, the family had fun taking part in some water sports in Portovenere before heading to Forte Dei Marmi, home of tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Rod looked cool in a gray suit jacket with matching shorts, which he paired with a white linen shirt and a pair of trainers

Easy does it: Rod was offered a hand out of the boat by a crew member with his son Sean

Rod’s daughter Renee looked chic in a red strappy dress and heeled sandals, which she paired with some quirky shades.

Meanwhile, Sean seemed as jazzy as his dad, as he stepped out in a white suit and V-neck top and boat shoes.

Liam opted for a black shirt and pants, while his youngest boys also looked trendy in their evening wear.

Like father Like Son! Meanwhile, Sean looked as jazzy as his dad, as he stepped out in a white suit and V-neck top and boat shoes.

Earlier this week, Rod looked in full vacation mode as he posed with three of his daughters in sweet family snaps from the trip.

On Instagram, Renee posted a photo of the sunset of Rod and Kimberly relaxing together on a boat on Wednesday.

Rod showed off his chest in an unbuttoned white shirt and adorned with a pearl necklace, while Kimberly looked stunned in a white sundress.

Quality time: Renee took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a sunset photo of Rod and Kimberly (pictured above) relaxing together on a boat

In another photo, Rod was sitting with Kimberly, Ruby and Renee as they all wrapped their arms around him and looked at the camera.

Rod shares Kimberly with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Ruby with model ex Kelly Emberg and Renee with ex Rachel Hunter.

In another holiday photo he shared on social media, his son Sean posed as Rod put his arm around him and Kimberly sat in a chair next to them with Aiden.

Close: In another snap, Rod sat with Kimberly (far left), Ruby (left), and Renee (center) as they all wrapped their arms around him and looked up at the camera

Earlier in the day, Penny was the proud stepmother when she shared a sweet snap with Kimberly, Ruby and Renee as they sat down a path of stairs.

Penny showed off her incredibly youthful look to the day in a floral print maxi dress while sporting her blonde locks in loose waves.

With the photo, Penny simply wrote, “My #stepdaughters,” tagging the three sisters.

Travel away: In another holiday photo he shared on social media, his son Sean posed as Rod put his arm around him and Kimberly sat in a chair next to them with Aiden

The photo came after Penny shared a photo of himself with husband Rod and seven of his children this week as they posed while on holiday.

The Stewart clan spent some time together in Portofino, a celebrity vacation spot, and Penny took to Instagram Monday to post a photo of them all standing in front of a yacht in port.

Model Penny, 51, captioned her post: ‘Stewart Clan get together #family #kids #siblings @sirrodstewart @alastairwstewart @thekimberlystewart @seanstewart @rubystewart @renee__stewart @discostew94 #aidenstewart.’

Family: It comes after earlier today Penny was the proud stepmother when she shared a sweet snap with Kimberly, Ruby and Renee as they sat on a stairway in the Italian town

The image showed singer Sir Rod wearing a brown and cream checked shirt with stonewashed jeans with an abstract pattern over them.

Penny, a Special Constable police officer, looked chic in a white dress with a plunging neckline and pleated detail in the skirt.

To their left sat Alastair, Sean, and Kimberly.

To the right of the couple in the photo were Ruby and Renee, as well as his son, ice hockey player Liam, standing in the back with his arms in the air.

Family Affair: It came after Penny shared a rare photo of himself with husband Rod and seven of his children as they posed while on holiday in Italy this week

Sir Rod’s youngest son Aiden stood in front in a brown and blue striped polo shirt. He is also the father of Sarah Streeter, 58, who was not traveling.

The singer is currently on a break from his North American tour, with the star putting on an energetic show as he danced across the stage at a performance in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday night.

He then takes to the stage in Michigan on Friday night, followed by spectacular performances in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York later in August.