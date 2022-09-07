Pennsylvania woman, 58, killed in a bull shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas

Authorities say a shark attacked and killed a passenger on a U.S. cruise ship who was snorkeling in the waters off the Bahamas on Tuesday.

The incident involved a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman and mother. Her identity has not been made public.

She was with her husband, daughter and son when the attack took place, reports Eyewitness news in the Bahamas.

It happened at a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press.

“It’s a pity,” she said. The beach where the woman was killed has been closed indefinitely by officials.

Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark. Local media broadcast footage showing the woman’s family being affected as she was taken back to shore.

According to Eyewitness News, the woman was with a group of five to seven other passengers when she was attacked just before 2 p.m.

Skippings told the network that the woman had suffered injuries to her “upper limbs.”

UPDATE: Eyewitness news has learned that an American woman is dead after a shark attack near Green Cay. Police are currently on the scene at Montague Beach. This is a story in development. pic.twitter.com/6tcWpR6JfX — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) September 6, 2022

The tour operators were able to drag the woman back onto the boat, from there she was rushed back to short.

Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead before her arrival at a local hospital.

Royal Caribbean International said in a statement to the AP that the person died after arriving at a local hospital for treatment and that the company is helping their loved ones.

They said the guest was on an independent shore excursion in Nassau and had sailed on Harmony of the Seas, a seven-night voyage after departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Downer’s father said later in the trip his children saw a shudder of sharks swimming in a nearby lagoon next to a crowd of holidaymakers and went about – unaware that they were feeding on leftovers thrown at them.

It’s the second shark attack in a month.

In August, a British schoolboy was attacked by three sharks while on a family vacation in the Caribbean after tourists “started throwing their lunches into the water.”

Finley Downer, 8, was in the Bahamas with his family last week for an excursion to the protected harbor of Compass Cay when the horrific attack took place.

Downer’s father shared how his son was left with “huge chunks of meat hanging from both legs” in scenes he described as movie Jaws.

He believes Finley survived the horror attack only because a nurse was among the tourists helping to stem the blood and he was able to pay for a private plane to take the stricken youngster to hospital for life-saving surgery.

Most shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with two in 2019, one fatal.

Jordan Lindsay was killed in a horrific attack in 2019 when her right arm was torn off and she received bites on her left arm, both legs and buttocks. Police believe three sharks were involved

That incident involved a Southern California college student named Jordan Lindsay, 21, who was on vacation and was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island, just half a mile from where Tuesday’s attack took place.

As with Tuesday’s incident, Lindsay was also snorkeling with family members when she was killed.

In December 2020, a deadly shark attack was reported in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin, the first such incident in that region.

In all, at least 32 shark attacks have been reported in the Bahamas since 1749, followed by 13 attacks in Cuba during that period, including one in 2019, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said in a telephone interview that the high rate of attacks in the Bahamas is likely related to the fact that there are many people in the water in that area and that it is a robust marine environment. ecosystem.

He said the Bahamas has a variety of shark species, most of which pay no attention to humans except bull sharks and tiger sharks.

“They grow very large and eat large prey,” Heithaus said, adding that sharks have incredible sensory systems and can be attracted to food, sounds and smells in the water.

But in general, shark attacks remain rare, he stressed.

Worldwide, there were 137 shark attacks last year, 73 of which were unprovoked, according to the International Shark Attack File.