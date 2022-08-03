Pennsylvania teen saves neighbors from raging house fire

A Pennsylvania teenager rushed to rescue several apartment residents after a fire broke out at a complex early Monday morning.

Falon O’Regan, 17, was about to go to bed in the four-unit building on the 100-block of Church Street in Bentleyville when he saw flames coming out of the complex’s porch.

The 17-year-old, who lives with his mother, Rebecca Williams, sat outside the remains of the complex Wednesday morning as the couple emotionally recalled the tragic incident during a telephone interview with DailyMail.com.

‘I opened the’ [front] door…and I was stunned,” O’Regan said, recalling the moment he first saw the flames.

“I stared at it for a few seconds, closed it, grabbed the things I could, broke a door, broke a window, and I jumped.”

O’Regan immediately thought of the children living in the complex and attributes his heroic actions to the desire to save them.

“I was thinking about the kids and what I would do when I was younger,” he said. “I thought I was going to panic, so I just had to do this.”

O’Regan ran back to his room to get his birth certificate and wallet before jumping out the window.

He didn’t have time to get anything else, but left a window and a door open for his four cats to try to escape as he rushed to help the others.

“The shorts I was wearing at the time had no pockets,” he said. ‘I wasn’t wearing any shoes. I walked barefoot.’

The heroic teenager was the first outside, and soon after, other neighbors on the first floor followed.

O’Regan then pulled a nearby trampoline close enough to the burning building for neighbors on the second floor to jump. For about five to ten minutes, O’Regan had to help the upstairs neighbors overcome their fear of jumping.

‘They had no choice but to’ [jump],’ he said. “I had to persuade them to jump.”

Two adults, two dogs and two children eventually jumped to safety.

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and another injured his leg. The Bentleyville Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meanwhile, O’Regan’s mother, Williams, was working a night shift at UPS, about 25 minutes away, when she received a call from her son about the fire.

“He threw the phone at one of the people who was on the trampoline so he can yell at everyone to jump and get out,” Williams recalled.

“I couldn’t get him anymore, and I was worried because our pets were all there, and my other son had his cat there, and I was worried about waking him up and getting someone here for my son.”

“He slowly lost it as he tried to help, but at the same time he panicked because he was alone,” Williams said.

While Williams sits outside the burnt Bentleyville complex, she cries for the loss of everything she owned, including a few of her cats.

“I’ve had to build from scratch before, but I’ve never lost my child’s memories,” Williams said as she choked on tears.

‘I haven’t even really processed’ [it] yet. I’m still trying to get used to the fact that I’ve lost my animals.’

“My grandmother’s things are in it, my child’s memories are in it, and everything I own was in it,” she said. “But I thought about getting my animals. My son really beat himself for not being able to get the cats out. But he thought enough to at least get the window open and make sure the door was open.’

The family started a GoFundMe page to raise money to rebuild their lives. About $3,000 was raised on Tuesday morning. The family has a goal of reaching $10,000.

A small fire started Monday afternoon at the complex and was quickly extinguished, according to Williams.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.