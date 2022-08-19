Pennsylvania man is charged after he tried to buy human remains from mortuary worker on Facebook

A Pennsylvania man was charged with abusing a corpse after purchasing human remains from a woman on Facebook.

Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, who is known for purchasing various bones and teeth that he restores and resells, was arrested for attempting to purchase the corpse online from a mortuary worker.

Some of Pauley’s eerie purchases were pelvic “antiques” and “very old” children’s skulls.

Pauly reportedly purchased $4,000 worth of human remains from Candace Scott, who police say stole them from a morgue partnered with the University of Arkansas.

The human remains include half a head, a whole head, three brains, a heart, a liver, a lung, two kidneys, a female pelvis, a torso with a nipple and four human hands.

The store owner was supposed to receive the shipment from Scott in Pennsylvania, but police intercepted the remains while en route.

He was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on June 14 when police received a tip about the suspicious activity of Pauley and his collections.

Pauley was arrested and released on $50,000 bail.

Officers were surprised by the finding with Cumberland’s district attorney calling the investigation “bizarre.”

Sean M. McCormack said, “These are the most bizarre investigations I’ve come across in my thirty-three years as a prosecutor.

“Just when I think I’ve seen it all, a case like this comes into play.”

The caller who tipped the police said they found “several” buckets of five-gallon human remains in Pauley’s basement.

Researchers later recovered the remains, including human brains, hearts, livers, skin and lungs.

dr. Wayne Ross confirmed that the remains from Pauley’s basement were human body parts.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the University of Arkansas said the remains sold to Pauley were donated to the school’s medical sciences but were later stolen from the morgue by an employee.

Spokesperson Leslie Taylor told: CBS News. “We have great respect for those who donate their bodies, and we are shocked that such a thought could happen.”

Pauley is the owner of The Grand Wunderkammer and the executive director and curator of The Memento Mori Museum. The business owner buys multiple shipments of bones and teeth from unknown buyers and shares them with his supporters online

Pauley is the owner of The Grand Wunderkammer – a shop that sells ‘strange and unusual’ items to the public and museum pieces. He is also the executive director and curator of The Memento Mori Museum, according to his Facebook.

The bone lover’s bizarre collections have earned him a lot of followers online, and his nearly 6,000 Facebook supporters are now wondering what will happen to him.

One supporter wrote online: ‘Come on, you have a bigger army of supporters than you think, my friend.

“Those of us in the know know you’re solid.”

Others noted that they “still love and support Pauley” and “appreciate everything” he does for “the community of oddities,” while noting that “many people” have “partial human skulls” and teeth.

Pauley expects to hold an event from his company on October 1. Now supporters are waiting to see if it will happen. Multiple Pauley fans have left Facebook comments on his page expressing support for his arrest

Pauley’s latest purchase was a plastic bin filled with medical bones that he’d put in the mail a few days before his arrest. He captioned the post: “Picked up more medical bones to sort through.”

A few days earlier, on August 7, Pauley advertised and sold an “antique articulated partial pelvis with sacrum and 5 vertebrae.”

The shop owner also sells hundreds of teeth in bags, some of which are stained “as a result of an old-fashioned disinfectant used in the past,” Pauley said.