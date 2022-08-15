Pennsylvania Man Charged With Threatening F.B.I. After Mar-a-Lago Search

Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Pennsylvania man with posting multiple violent threats online against the FBI in the days following the agency’s search for former President Donald J. Trump’s private club and residence in Florida.

The man, Adam Bies, 46, compared federal agents to KGB and Nazi officers and threatened to kill them, prosecutors said in a complaint. Mr Bies posted the messages on Gab, the far-right social media app, and wrote under the pseudonym Adam Kenneth Campbell. He explained in a chat log obtained by investigators that he was using the fake name “so corporate Murica” ​​couldn’t “google” him “unemployed”.

In one of the messages, posted on August 10, two days after Mr. Trump, Mar-a-Lago, wrote Mr. Bies on the FBI: “You have declared war on us and now the open season is on YOU,” the indictment said.