Pennsylvania Man Charged With Threatening F.B.I. After Mar-a-Lago Search
Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Pennsylvania man with posting multiple violent threats online against the FBI in the days following the agency’s search for former President Donald J. Trump’s private club and residence in Florida.
The man, Adam Bies, 46, compared federal agents to KGB and Nazi officers and threatened to kill them, prosecutors said in a complaint. Mr Bies posted the messages on Gab, the far-right social media app, and wrote under the pseudonym Adam Kenneth Campbell. He explained in a chat log obtained by investigators that he was using the fake name “so corporate Murica” couldn’t “google” him “unemployed”.
In one of the messages, posted on August 10, two days after Mr. Trump, Mar-a-Lago, wrote Mr. Bies on the FBI: “You have declared war on us and now the open season is on YOU,” the indictment said.
The next day, he posted a message that read, “I honestly believe that if you work for the FBI, you deserve to die.” On August 12, he invited the “feds” to come and get him. Prosecutors said most of the threats were made in the days after the FBI issued a search warrant to retrieve classified documents from Mr. Trump’s home.
Mr. Bies was arrested and charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer. A lawyer was not yet in his federal file. He remained in custody and risked a maximum of 10 years in prison if eventually convicted.
Days earlier, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a so-called joint intelligence briefing warning of a spike in threats against federal agents across the country. Last Thursday, a man in Ohio armed with an AR-15-style rifle attempted to break into the agency’s field office in Cincinnati.
That man, Ricky Shiffer, was barred from entering the office and hours later was shot dead during a standoff with police after firing several shots at officers. An account by the name of Mr. Shiffer had posted messages on Mr. Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, urging “patriots” to kill FBI agents.
The investigation into Mr. Bies began Thursday when the Social Media Exploitation team of the FBI’s National Threat Operations Section received a tip from a private group monitoring far-right extremists. The group warned that a Gab user who wrote “BlankFocus” under the handle had posted a threat to FBI agents that read, “My sole aim is to kill more of them before I drop,” according to court papers.
Federal agents then issued an Emergency Disclosure Request to Gab for information about the user who made the threats and were eventually given the name and address of Mr. Bies in Mercer, Pennsylvania.