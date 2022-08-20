Penn Badgley appears embroiled in a tense on-screen altercation as he films for season four of You

Shooting for the highly anticipated fourth season of You resumed last month.

And Penn Badgley, who leads the series as Joe Goldberg, was filmed in London playing some of the final scenes of the new season on Friday.

It looks like the season won’t be short on drama as his character appeared to be involved in a physical altercation, standing on a bridge while wrestling with another male character.

The actor was also caught climbing the edge of the bridge rails in what appeared to be tense scenes.

Penn donned a light green shirt for the shoot, which was covered in dirt and paired with khaki pants.

During the scene, he spoke to a man in a navy blue suit, with the pair appearing emotional during the exchange – she grabbed each other’s faces before hugging.

But other shots showed the two actors in heated conversation, flashing stern looks at each other before seemingly having a physical fight on the bridge.

Penn’s opponent turned to look across the bridge with an extremely sad look on his face as he stared at the water.

Before his own character starts to climb the bridge, standing on the edge while holding on to an overhead wire.

Earlier this month, Penn was spotted kissing new co-star Charlotte Ritchie for season four scenes, as it appears he has another love interest.

The third season of You ended on a dark and dramatic note when Joe decided to flee his suburban life, kill his girlfriend Love and abandon their child.

While the new season doesn’t have a release date yet, showrunner Sera Gamble teased that Joe could cause even more trouble.

She said e! News: ‘What is a completely different environment to place him in? Also, what haven’t we done that could get him in a lot of trouble?’

In March, it was reported that former EastEnders star Tilly Keeper was one of the British soap stars to join the case for the fourth season of You, which began shooting after the third season was praised by critics last year.

Penn will be joined by Dario Coates, 29, who played Alex Neeson, the son of Kym Marsh’s Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, and Eve Austin, who played Tabitha Taylor-Rudd in Emmerdale.

A TV insider told the publication: “This will come as a huge surprise to the show’s millions of fans around the world, who have become accustomed to the first three seasons being set in various locations across the US.

“The last thing they expected was that the next outing would be crossing the Atlantic with a largely British cast.”

The series is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novels, You, Hidden Bodies and You Love Me.