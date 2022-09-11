Penguin chicks fight for survival after trekking across Antarctic wastelands in new BBC series

<!–

These emperor penguin chicks have been abandoned by their parents to embark on a treacherous 30-mile trek through the frozen Antarctic wasteland.

The remarkable scene was captured on film for the BBC’s new Frozen Planet II, along with the poignant moments as the adult birds abandon their young.

As the documentary shows the parents wandering away – after shielding the chicks from icy 160 km/h winds until they reach just over 3 feet in length – narrator Sir David Attenborough, 96, tells viewers: “Their parental duties are completed and they will never return to their chicks.”

Earlier scenes show a group of adult birds huddled together to form a makeshift nursery for the shivering chicks.

Sir David says: ‘The wind here can reach speeds of over 100 mph and a chick is in real danger of freezing to death. But his parents are perhaps the most devoted in all of nature. Protecting him from the full force of the icy blast, they huddle together to create a sleek nursery. Remarkably enough, the chicks can maintain their body temperature of 37°C in it.’

The chicks left behind are in danger of starvation until one of them decides to embark on a trek to sea in search of fresh fish. Cameras capture the moment as fellow chicks fall in line and join in the harrowing and sometimes humorous 30-mile trek.

Sir David says: ‘If one makes the first bold move, the rest will follow. They set off at a steady pace, but sliding on your stomach is an easy option.” At one point, the chicks use their beaks as “improvised pickaxes” so they can navigate towering ice walls.

They are naturally suspicious of any crack in the building until the inevitable happens and they struggle to survive in an icy chasm.

Fortunately, the chicks manage to get to safety before finally reaching the sea. The sequences end with chicks jumping into the sea to eat.

Sir David says: ‘These chicks are the lucky ones. Not the most graceful entry. But they are in their element, the sea. They’ve had the toughest upbringing, but now they can reap the rewards of the long summer ahead and feed in the richest waters on earth.”

The new series is a sequel to the successful Frozen Planet that aired in 2011.

Tonight’s opening episode – scheduled to air on BBC1 at 8pm – also features comedic footage of an hapless enamored male hooded seal trying but failing to impress two females by displaying an expandable sac in his left nostril.