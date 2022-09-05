Penelope Cruz steps out in head-to-toe Chanel during Venice Film Festival appearance

<!–

She attended the Venice Film Festival to debut her new film L’immensità.

And the morning after she graced the red carpet at Chanel for the film’s Sunday night premiere, Penelope Cruz looked ultra chic for a stop at the city’s Hotel Excelsior.

The 48-year-old actress paired a plunging cardigan with logo-print jeans for a head-to-toe Chanel look as she posed for the cameras.

The Chanel ensemble showed off the actress’ tanned curves as she slipped her coat off her shoulders.

Straight-leg jeans printed with the Chanel logo added to the chic look, while a classic bag from the design house and peep toe heels added the finishing touch.

Penelope is in town to promote her new film, which is set in 1970s Rome and sees the talented star play a mother of three battling an abusive husband.

L’immensità, directed by Italian director Emanuele Crialese, sees the actress’ character end up in a mental institution, and at a press conference on Sunday, Penelope spoke out about the reality of domestic violence.

“I don’t think my character is crazy,” Cruz said, according to Variety.

“She’s trapped in her family. Locked up in her house, in her body. In the situation she is in. She has no plan B. There is no escape,” she added.

‘She’s not crazy at all. She is oppressed in many different ways. And she just can’t take it anymore.

‘All over the world, many women are locked up in their homes, pretending to be in front of their children. They try to pretend it’s not that bad. They do this to survive.’

Penélope herself is a mother of two and shares son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, nearly 9, with her husband, nearly 12, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.