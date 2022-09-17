Penelope Cruz sports a baby pink blazer set as she is awarded the National Cinematography Award

Penélope Cruz channeled a retro-chic look into a 90s-style co-ord on Saturday when she was honored with Spain’s National Cinematography Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress stunned in a baby pink tweed blazer and matching miniskirt for the day, which was held at the city’s Kursaal auditorium.

She beamed with pride with the award in both hands, which was awarded to her by the Spanish Ministry of Culture for her work in the film.

Penelope Cruz, 48, channeled retro chic in a baby pink blazer and skirt on Friday when she won the National Cinematography Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Penélope’s co-ord had a gray thread finish along the hem and collar, in addition to a button-down detail.

She paired the vintage Chanel-esque number with black open-toed shoes — slightly increasing her height with a black heel.

To amplify the glitter, the actress added statement Chanel pearl earrings to match her outfit.

Penelope let her chocolate locks pull away from her face in a half ponytail, while the rest fell into a soft curl.

While she added a glamorous makeup palette with a winged smokey eye to accentuate her glowing complexion.

The Spanish Ministry of Culture has awarded the actress, who has more Oscar nominations than any other Spanish actor or actress, the Spanish National Cinematography Award she has received.

The organization recognized her many achievements and also winked at her thirteen Goya nominations – of which she has won three.

Penélope has spent time at the 70th annual Film Festival promoting her new movie thriller drama On The Fringe.

On The Fringe is a film about family, love and solidarity – connecting the stories of three separate characters who all embark on 24-hour life-forming journeys in a race against time.

The actress stars in the film, also called En los Márgenes, together with the Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

Guests: The star sat next to Spanish actor Luis Tosar (R), Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta (2-R) and Economy Minister Nadia Calvino (4-R)