Penelope Cruz shows off her toned physique at the Venice Film Festival photocall for L’immensità

She is back at the Venice Film Festival to promote a new release.

And Penelope Cruz showed off her effortlessly chic sense of style when she posed at the photocall for the new movie L’immensita on Sunday afternoon.

The actress looked stunning in a daring printed dress as she promoted the new drama, which is set in 1970s Rome and sees the talented star play a mother of three who battles an abusive husband.

Festival chic: Penelope Cruz showed her effortlessly chic sense of style when she posed at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday afternoon for her new film L’immensita

Penelope, 48, showed off her slender physique in the halterneck dress, highlighting her tight and tanned shoulders.

The red, white and black number featured a striking flag print while a black sash accentuated her fitted waist.

Penelope is in Venice to promote Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s new drama L’Immensità.

Stunning: The actress looked stunning in flowers as she promoted the new drama, which is set in 1970s Rome and sees the talented star play a mother of three battling an abusive husband

In the film, the actress’s character ends up in a mental institution, and during a press conference on Sunday, Penelope spoke out about the reality of domestic violence.

“I don’t think my character is crazy,” Cruz said. Variety,

“She’s trapped in her family. Locked up in her house, in her body. In the situation she is in. She has no plan B. There is no escape,” she added.

Gorgeous: Penelope, 48, showed off her slender physique in the halterneck dress, highlighting her toned and tanned shoulders

Ready for her close-up: the red-white-black number had a bold flag print

Talented team: Penelope posed with director Emanuele Crialese and her co-stars Luana Giuliani and Vincenzo Amato

‘She’s not crazy at all. She is oppressed in many different ways. And she just can’t take it anymore.

‘All over the world, many women are locked up in their homes, pretending to be in front of their children. They try to pretend it’s not that bad. They do this to survive.’

Penélope has changed her approach to acting since she welcomed two children – son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, almost 9 – with her husband of almost 12, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

New movie: Penelope is in Venice to promote Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s new drama

Difficult story: In the film, the character of the actress ends up in a mental institution and during a press conference on Sunday Penelope spoke out about the reality of domestic violence

Verdict: ‘I don’t think my character is crazy,’ Cruz said, according to Variety

Speaking to Spanish Vogue this month about motherhood, the star said, “Becoming a mother has changed your life a lot more than any other project.”

She added: “I used to think that the more I suffered, the better the performance would be,”

“But once I had my kids, I decided to work more with my imagination and less by forcing something out of my real life. When I was in my twenties or thirties, before becoming a mother, I kind of forced my personal traumatic experiences.

“Now I feel like that doesn’t necessarily make the outcome better — but it does make your life healthier to separate fiction from reality.”