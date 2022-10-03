Penelope Cruz puts on a leggy display in a white mini dress and chic Chanel jacket

<!–

She has recently been on the film festival circuit promoting her multiple new projects.

And Monday, Penelope Cruz was in her hometown of Madrid for a photocall for her film En Los Marges or On The Fringe.

The actress, 48, showed off her chic sense of style in a white mini dress paired with a classic Chanel tweed jacket.

Light, camera, action: Monday Penelope Cruz was in her hometown of Madrid for a photocall for her film En Los Marges or On The Fringe

Penelope showed off her tanned legs in the thigh-skimming mini.

Over the top, she added a white jacket with a black and silver trim, and gave her ensemble a touch more sparkle with a Chanel chain belt.

Strapped heels and hoop earrings were the finishing touches to her camera-ready look.

On the Fringe is the feature film debut of director Juan Diego Botto. The thriller is set around the fact that about a hundred households are evicted every day in Spain.

Always chic: The 48-year-old actress showed off her chic sense of style in a white mini dress paired with a classic Chanel tweed jacket

It tells the story of a day in the lives of several families whose lives, whether they know it or not, are linked by their impending homelessness.

Last month Penelope was at the Venice Film Festival to promote her other new project – L’immensità.

Set in 1970s Rome, the talented star sees the talented star play a mother of three who struggles with an abusive husband.

Leading lady: Penelope showed off her tanned legs in the thigh skimming mini

L’immensità, directed by Italian director Emanuele Crialese, sees the actress’ character end up in a mental institution and spoke out about the reality of domestic violence during a press conference on Penelope.

“I don’t think my character is crazy,” Cruz said, according to Variety.

“She’s trapped in her family. Locked up in her house, in her body. In the situation she is in. She has no plan B. There is no escape,” she added.

Penélope is a mother of two and shares son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, nearly 9, with her husband, nearly 12, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.