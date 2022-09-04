Penélope Cruz opts for a lace gown during the Venice Film Festival premiere for L’immensità

Penélope Cruz put on an elegant show on Sunday evening as she attended the premiere of her new film L’immensità in Venice, at the city’s 79th annual film festival.

The 48-year-old actress opted for a chic look in a Chanel lace dress with a bright pink print as she walked the star-studded red carpet.

The drama, starring in the film as lead actress Clara, is set in 1970s Rome and centers on her character’s journey as a mother of three who struggles with an abusive husband.

Chic: Penélope Cruz stunned at Chanel on Sunday when she opted for a lace-print dress at the Venice Film Festival premiere for her new film L’immensità

Penélope added a pop of color to the red carpet with a laced black dress, which was decorated with a bright pink plant print.

Part of Chanel’s FW22 Couture range, the dress featured a center back split, long sleeve design, and high neck and shoulder padding.

Paired with simple black heels, the beauty was complemented by a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings and a chunky diamond choker.

Bright: The beauty added a pop of color to the red carpet with a laced black dress, which was decorated with a bright pink plant print

Design: Part of Chanel’s FW22 Couture range, the dress featured a center back split, in addition to a long sleeve design, high neck and shoulder pads

Elevating: She paired the maxi dress with black open-toed heels, which featured a gold metallic detail on the stiletto heel

Her shiny dark locks fell free in a straight style, while Penélope opted for a radiant makeup palette – complete with a winged liner and smokey eye.

Penélope was joined on the red carpet by the young actress Maria Chiara Goretti, who stars next to her in the drama film.

The actress loved Maria, who looked adorable in a red dress and matching jacket, in her arms for the red carpet look.

Beauty: Her glossy dark locks fell free in a straight style, while Penélope opted for a radiant makeup palette – complete with a winged liner and smokey eye

Co-stars: The star was joined by young actress Maria Chiara Goretti, who stars alongside her in L’immensità

Dripping with diamonds: The actress wore a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings and a chunky diamond choker

L’immensità, directed by Italian director Emanuele Crialese, sees the actress’ character end up in a mental institution, and during a press conference on Sunday, Penelope spoke out about the reality of domestic violence.

“I don’t think my character is crazy,” Cruz said, according to Variety.

“She’s trapped in her family. Locked up in her house, in her body. In the situation she is in. She has no plan B. There is no escape,” she added.

Star of the show: Penélope struck a slew of poses on the red carpet while promoting the new movie

New movie: Penelope is in Venice to promote Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s new drama

‘She’s not crazy at all. She is oppressed in many different ways. And she just can’t take it anymore.

‘All over the world, many women are locked up in their homes, pretending to be in front of their children. They try to pretend it’s not that bad. They do this to survive.’

Penélope herself is a mother of two and shares son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, nearly 9, with her husband, nearly 12, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.