Penelope Cruz oozes glamour in sheer black dress with a thigh-high split at Sebastian Film Festival

Penelope Cruz cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

The 48-year-old actress will receive a Spanish National Cinematographic Award on Saturday for her contribution to cinema.

And she looked stunning posing for photographers at the event, wearing a sheer black dress with intricate lace detailing and a thigh-high slit at the front.

Glitterati: Penelope Cruz, 48, cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at Spain’s 70th San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday

Penelope’s dress had a low-cut neckline and the skirt reached almost to the floor.

She added a few inches to her figure by wearing a pair of black heels and carrying a matching handbag.

The on-screen star wore a lot of makeup to accentuate her beautiful features and was adorned with a pair of glittering silver garland earrings.

In style: She looked stunning posing for photographers at the event, wearing a sheer black dress with intricate lace detailing and a thigh-high slit at the front

She appeared in a playful mood as she posed next to Argentine actor Juan Diego Botto, 47, who looked smart in a black suit.

He wore a white shirt that he unbuttoned at the collar and opted for a pair of neatly polished black shoes.

The pair greeted fans as they walked the red carpet, stopping to pose for photos and sign autographs.

About: She appeared in a playful mood as she posed next to Argentine actor Juan Diego Botto, 47, who looked smart in a black suit

All stars: Penelope and Juan Diego posed alongside fellow Spanish actor Luis Tosar, 50, at the bash

Fashion focus: Luis looked smart in a gray suit he teamed with a black top as the trio walked the red carpet chatting

Glittering: Penelope’s dress shimmered in the daylight as she posed on the red carpet, with the star opting for a glamorous look with her makeup

Greeting their audience: The pair greeted fans as they walked the red carpet and stopped to pose for photos and sign autographs

Accolade: the actress will receive a Spanish National Cinematographic Award on Saturday for her contribution to cinema

Small talk: Penelope and Juan Diego were in a good mood as they chatted after entering the room

Showing off her stuff: Penelope watched the Hollywood siren every inch as she walked the red carpet at the event

Penelope was also joined at the event by her lookalike younger sister, fellow actress Monica Cruz, 45.

Monica showed her chic sense of style in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The tiered circle skirt flared out as she posed on the red carpet as she posed for photos.

Strike a pose: Penelope put on a leggy show as she walked the red carpet at the event, with the cleavage in her dress revealing her pins

Fresh face: The star showed off her bright complexion as she posed on the red carpet at the event in Spain

In town: Penelope waved to spectators as she posed at the event in Spain on Friday

Posing: The star gently placed her hand on her shoulder as she posed for the many photographers

Winning Smile: Penelope looked pleased as she posed for photos at the event

Family Affair: Penelope was also joined at the event by her lookalike younger sister, co-actress Monica Cruz, age 45

She wore a pair of gold platform heels to increase her height and carried a small rose gold clutch.

Monica wore her hair in a ponytail and opted for a pair of small gold earrings.

Her sister Penelope radiated chic in an all-black ensemble earlier in the day when she attended a screening for her new thriller-drama On The Fringe at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Looks good: Monica showed off her chic sense of style in a black dress with a plunging neckline

Stylish: Penelope was the picture of chic in geometric patterned jeans when she attended a screening earlier in the day for her new thriller On The Fringe

On Screen: On The Fringe is a film about family, love and solidarity – connecting the stories of three separate characters who all embark on 24-hour life-forming journeys in a race against time

The actress wore dark jeans with a geometric pattern print and tucked a black blouse with gold button details into the straight-leg pants.

Juan Diego Botto’s Spanish-Belgian film On The Fringe features the Vanilla Sky star as lead actress Azucena and has a chance to win the City of Donostia Audience Award at the 70th annual film festival.

Penelope stars in the film, also known as En los Márgenes, alongside Spanish actor Luis Tosar.