Penelope Cruz makes her debut as Enzo Ferrari’s wife Laura

Penelope Cruz made his first appearance on the set of Ferrari in Modena, Italy, on Thursday.

The actress, 47, plays Laura, the wife of motorsport legend Enzo Ferrari with whom she built their luxury sports car company, and is played by Adam Driver.

Penelope looked fantastic in a black bob and a 1950s tea for the big budget movie, which will be directed by Michael Mann.

Penelope and Adam hope their latest high-octane project will put them in the Oscars race.

Shailene Woodley also plays Enzo’s mistress Lina Lardi, the mother of his second son, Piero, who would later become the vice president of the company.

Ferrari is a passion project of Heat director Michael Mann, as he has been working on the project for two decades.

The film is set in the summer of 1957, when ex-driver Ferrari finds itself in crisis when the company he and his wife Laura built from scratch is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Their marriage is also in trouble with the death of their only son Dino, who had been groomed as Enzo’s successor.

At this crossroads, Enzo and his team of drivers decide to make up for their losses by taking part in a historic race: the Mille Miglia, which will take them 1,000 miles across Italy.

Driver replaced Hugh Jackman in the titular role, as filming will take place in Italy in May.

Mann will be at the helm with a script he wrote alongside Troy Kennedy Martin of The Italian Job, based on the 1991 book Enzo Ferrari written by Brock Yates.

Mann, 79, said of the project: “Being able to bring these amazingly talented performers, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, these unique characters to life on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision that is fulfilled.’

