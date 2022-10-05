Penelope Cruz looks business chic in a black suit and tie at En Los Margenes premiere in Spain

<!–

Penélope Cruz looked like a total pro on Tuesday while walking the red carpet in Spain.

The 48-year-old actress celebrated the premiere of her new film En Los Márgenes in Madrid while showing off her business style.

She stood out in a stylish black suit with a white undershirt and a matching black tie.

Penelope brushed her hair to the front right and her dark brown locks fell just past her shoulders.

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star wore high black stiletto heels and her fingernails were painted a vibrant red.

Cruz stood next to her En Los Márgenes colleagues Juan Diego Botto and Luis Tosar.

Diego Botto wore a black suit over a white button-down shirt and shiny black loafers.

Luis Tosar also wore a black suit, although he added a matching black shirt to the ensemble.

Almost the entire cast stood together for a large group photo before going into the suave affair.

And Los Márgenes, which translates to On The Fringe in English, is director Juan Diego Botto’s feature film debut.

It tells the story of a day in the life of several families who, whether they know it or not, are bound together by their impending homelessness. More than 100 households are evicted every day in Spain, according to the database company statistic.

Last month Penelope was at the Venice Film Festival to promote her other new project: L’immensità. Set in 1970s Rome, the film follows a mother of three who struggles with an abusive husband.

L’immensità, directed by Italian filmmaker Emanuele Crialese, sees the actress’ character end up in a mental institution, and Penélope spoke out about the reality of domestic violence.

“I don’t think my character is crazy,” she said, according to… Variety. “She’s trapped in her family. Locked up in her house, in her body. In the situation she is in. She has no plan B. There is no escape.’

Penélope is a mother of two who shares her son Leonardo, 11, and daughter Luna, eight, with husband Javier Bardem.