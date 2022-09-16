WhatsNew2Day
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival

By Merry
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 21
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 22
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 23
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 24
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 25
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 26
Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival 27

Penelope Cruz is the image of chic in geometric patterned jeans and a gold-detailed blouse as she attends a screening of her new thriller On The Fringe at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 15:03, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 15:03, September 16, 2022

Penelope Cruz radiated chic in an all-black ensemble on Friday as she attended a screening for her new thriller-drama On The Fringe at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress wore dark jeans with a geometric pattern print and tucked a black blouse with gold button details into the straight-leg pants.

Juan Diego Botto’s Spanish-Belgian film On The Fringe features the Vanilla Sky star as lead actress Azucena and has a chance to win the City of Donostia Audience Award at the 70th annual film festival.

Stylish: Penelope Cruz, 48, was the image of chic in geometric-patterned jeans when she attended a screening of her new thriller On The Fringe at the San Sebastian Film Festival
Penelope paired her effortlessly stylish look with a gold metal buckle belt and a pair of black open-toed heels.

She upped the glamor with chunky metal bracelets on each arm, diamond pendant earrings and a signature necklace with gold lettering and black beads.

The star had her chocolate brown locks styled tightly as they fell on her shoulders, adding a shimmering eye makeup look.

Nailed it: She posed up a storm as she donned dark jeans with a geometric pattern print, and tucked a black blouse with gold button details into the straight-leg pants
Gorgeous: The star had her chocolate brown locks styled tightly as they fell on her shoulders, adding a shimmery eye makeup look
A flock of fans gathered around the Maria Cristina Hotel, where Penelope beamed to snap photos – while the showing was held at the opulent Victoria Eugenia Antzokia Theater across the road.

On The Fringe is a film about family, love and solidarity – connecting the stories of three separate characters who all embark on 24-hour life-forming journeys in a race against time.

Penelope stars in the film, also known as En los Márgenes, alongside Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

Up the ante: She upped the glamor with a gold buckle belt and signature chain - with gold lettering and black beads
Extra: while also adding chunky black and gold bracelets
On Screen: On The Fringe is a film about family, love and solidarity - linking the stories of three separate characters who all go on 24-hour life-forming journeys in a race against time
Penélope has changed her approach to acting since she welcomed two children – son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, almost 9 – with her husband of almost 12, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

She shot to Hollywood fame by starring in big-budget movies like Vanilla Sky, Volver, and The Age of Beauty — but has changed her perspective since becoming a mother.

In a recent conversation with Vogue about motherhood, the star said, “Becoming a mother has changed your life a lot more than any other project.”

Nominated: The film has a chance to win the City of Donostia Audience Award at the 70th Annual Film Festival
