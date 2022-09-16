Penelope Cruz is the picture of chic in geometric jeans and a blouse at San Sebastian Film Festival

Penelope Cruz radiated chic in an all-black ensemble on Friday as she attended a screening for her new thriller-drama On The Fringe at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress wore dark jeans with a geometric pattern print and tucked a black blouse with gold button details into the straight-leg pants.

Juan Diego Botto’s Spanish-Belgian film On The Fringe features the Vanilla Sky star as lead actress Azucena and has a chance to win the City of Donostia Audience Award at the 70th annual film festival.

Penelope paired her effortlessly stylish look with a gold metal buckle belt and a pair of black open-toed heels.

She upped the glamor with chunky metal bracelets on each arm, diamond pendant earrings and a signature necklace with gold lettering and black beads.

The star had her chocolate brown locks styled tightly as they fell on her shoulders, adding a shimmering eye makeup look.

A flock of fans gathered around the Maria Cristina Hotel, where Penelope beamed to snap photos – while the showing was held at the opulent Victoria Eugenia Antzokia Theater across the road.

On The Fringe is a film about family, love and solidarity – connecting the stories of three separate characters who all embark on 24-hour life-forming journeys in a race against time.

Penelope stars in the film, also known as En los Márgenes, alongside Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

Penélope has changed her approach to acting since she welcomed two children – son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, almost 9 – with her husband of almost 12, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

She shot to Hollywood fame by starring in big-budget movies like Vanilla Sky, Volver, and The Age of Beauty — but has changed her perspective since becoming a mother.

In a recent conversation with Vogue about motherhood, the star said, “Becoming a mother has changed your life a lot more than any other project.”