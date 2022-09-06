Penelope Cruz dons a white lace maxi dress at On the Fringe photocall during Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked ethereal as she attended the On the Fringe photocall on Tuesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress cut a chic figure in a white maxi dress with floral lace details while clutching a matching leather handbag.

Accessorized with a pair of oversized earrings, she increased her height with white heels and wore her dark brown locks in trendy bangs.

Wow! Penelope Cruz looked ethereal as she attended the On the Fringe photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday

She created a storm for photographers, making onlookers yawn and point as she used her modeling skills.

The Oscar winner was soon joined by film director Juan Diego Botto and actors Luis Tosar and Alvaro Longoria for a group photo on the red carpet.

The documentary On the Fringe, directed by Cory Thibert, stars Shane Adamczak, Tony Adams and Peter Carlone.

Looks good: The 48-year-old actress cut a chic figure in a white maxi dress with floral lace details while holding a matching leather handbag

Out of this world: Accessorized with a pair of oversized earrings, she increased her height with white heels and sported her dark brown locks in trendy bangs

Show-stopping: She created a storm for photographers, making onlookers yawn and point while using her modeling skills

The website description reads: ‘Every summer a ragtag crew of performing artists travels across the country performing their work on the Canadian Fringe Festival circuit.

“This tour circuit is a unique showcase that attracts thousands of artists from around the world seeking to regain control of their creative output and process.

“Experience the highs and lows of life on the road through the eyes of four different groups of artists as they struggle to balance love, friendship and financial risk with artistic reward.”

Hot stuff: she always puts her best fashion foot forward

Gang: The Oscar winner was soon joined by film director Juan Diego Botto and actors Luis Tosar and Alvaro Longoria for a group photo on the red carpet

Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson looked sensational as she arrived in the photo on the pier of the five-star Excelsior hotel.

The actress, 38, flashed a hint of her midriff in a black bandeau and leather pant ensemble, while accessorizing with a matching jacket.

She frames her face with tortoiseshell sunglasses and tied her auburn locks into a sleek center parted ponytail.

Glowing: Penelope radiated glamor when she arrived at a jetty

Looks good: she couldn’t have looked better if she’d tried

Dressed to impress: The Pirates Of The Caribbean star left onlookers gasping

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne Moore chairs this year’s jury, a role in which the star will see the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Emerging: Elsewhere, Tessa Thompson looked sensational as she arrived in the photo on the pier of the five-star Excelsior hotel

Toned down: The actress, 38, flashed a hint of her midriff in a black bandeau and leather pants ensemble, while accessorizing with a matching jacket

Wow! She frames her face with tortoiseshell sunglasses

Gorgeous: She tied her auburn locks in a sleek center parted ponytail

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the lineup, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing well-known filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”