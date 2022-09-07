Penélope Cruz cuts a VERY stylish figure in Chanel as she jets out of Venice

<!–

Actress Penélope Cruz looked downright stylish as she left Venice, Italy on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old star looked chic in Chanel from head to toe as she and husband Javier Bardem, 53, made their way through the airport.

Penelope wore an outfit worth at least £8,000 after walking the red carpet at the International Film Festival the previous days.

Penélope, who is known for films like Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Pirates of the Caribbean, was stunned in a £3,440 Chanel cardigan and £1,380 jeans.

She paired the look with a £2,670 Chanel belt and a £590 choker.

The brunette beauty wore her dark long locks and over her shoulders, natural looking makeup and dark sunglasses.

No Country For Old Men star Javier kept it casual and cool in an ACDC tee and jeans.

He showed his shabby beard and wore a few dark shades.

Penélope looked ethereal as she attended the On the Fringe photocall on Tuesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

She stars in On the Fringe, a film about a series of “interwoven stories told over the course of one day.”

The 48-year-old actress cut a chic figure in a white maxi dress with floral lace details while clutching a matching leather handbag.

That same day, she put on a glamorous display at the premiere of The Eternal Daughter in a busty black dress.

She made sure all eyes were on her in the sparkly number that revealed her ample assets with a daring plunging neckline before evolving into a layered skirt.

The Eternal Daughter is directed by Joanna Hogg and stars Tilda, Joseph Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies in untitled roles. Its trailer has not yet been released.

The IMDb description reads: ‘In this ghost story by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg, a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother must face long-buried secrets when they return to their former childhood home, a once grand mansion that nearly becomes an empty hotel. full of mystery.’

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.