Penang inks MOU with Indonesia’s Citilink Airlines to boost medical tourism

“In the first 11 months of 2022, Penang welcomed 144,975 international medical arrivals, with Indonesia contributing 54%, followed closely by Bangladesh and India.”

GEORGE TOWN (January 3): penang Center of Medical Tourism (P.MED), an initiative of the Penang state government, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Citilink Airlines operator PT Citilink Indonesia to boost the arrival of medical tourists from Indonesia to the state.

P.MED Chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said Indonesia has always been an important source for Penang’s medical tourism, given its language and cultural similarities with Malaysia.

Yeoh, who is also the executive councilor for tourism and the creative economy, said the total revenue for Penang’s medical tourism has increased exponentially from RM 66 million in 2021 to RM 285 million in 2022 after the reopening of the international borders of the country.

“In the first 11 months of 2022, Penang welcomed 144,975 international medical arrivals, with Indonesia contributing 54%, followed closely by Bangladesh and India.

“To facilitate travel (from) Indonesia, we are now signing this MoU between P.MED and Citilink Airlines to bring more medical tourists to Penang,” he said during the P.MED video launch and MoU signing event with PT Citilink Indonesia , witnessed by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here on Monday.

Also in attendance were the Indonesian consul general in Penang Bambang Suharto, the Thai consul general in Penang Khun Raschada Jiwalai, as well as the airline’s chief commercial and cargo officer Ichwan F Argus and vice president of sales and distribution Emir Bustamam.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Chow said that while numbers achieved this year have yet to surpass those of pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, the resurgence of medical tourists to Penang has been very encouraging.

“We have reached almost 50% of what we used to earn in 2019 (and) this is very good for our economy.

“It’s also something we’re very proud of because it shows that Penang has survived as a tourist destination, and we continue to attract visitors because we have so much to offer,” he said.

Chow said the industry recorded a cumulative average growth rate of 17% from 2015 to 2019, according to the Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council.

“In 2019, Penang received nearly 480,000 medical tourists, generating RM730 million in revenue, which amounted to almost 50% of the total (medical tourism) revenue for Malaysia,” he added.

Established in 2015, the P.MED Initiative is now home to 13 member hospitals and 16 associate members spread across several strategic locations in Penang to provide excellent healthcare that encompasses a wide range of specialized medical services.