Peloton to start selling its bikes and other fitness equipment in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores

March 2021: Peloton warns parents to keep children away from its Tread+ treadmills after a six-year-old boy dies after being dragged under one

May 2021: Peloton removes working machines after reports of at least 72 other injuries surfaced. Class action lawsuits are filed against the company

June 2021: Company accused of greed after disabling ‘Just Run’ feature on Tread+, which allows users to run for free, instead of forcing them to pay $39 fee. Returned free option after outcry

August 2021: Peloton cuts the cost of its entry-level bike by $400 as revenue growth slows

November 2021: Peloton reports that sales of its products fell 17 percent in the most recent quarter, with the smallest subscriber gain since it went public in September 2019. That sent Peloton’s market cap down by $8 billion. and John Foley lost his billionaire status.

December 2021: Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, dies of a heart attack after using a Peloton in the reboot of Sex and the City And Just Like That. Stocks continue to fall. Days later, Peloton is acclaimed for producing an ad featuring the revived character joking about the exercise bike. But he is forced to pull the acclaimed commercial after Noth is hit with multiple sexual assault claims, which he denies.

The company is hit by a new scandal after John Foley throws a lavish Christmas party for select employees, after the annual party for rank-and-file staff was scrapped

January 2022: Leaked audio reveals plans to lay off 41% of sales and marketing teams. The share price falls further after it emerged that production of bikes and treadmills would slow due to falling demand.

Calls for Foley’s dismissal arise.

PR gets even worse when another TV personality nearly dies of a heart attack after a Peloton session. Showtime’s popular series Billions used the bikes to scare Mike Wagner, played by David Costabile, in the season six premiere. He survives, and declared that he will not die ‘like Mr Big’

February 2022: Peloton executives claimed to have devised a plan to hide the rust and corrosion on their high-end bikes with a chemical solution.

When staff noticed paint peeling off some of the machines last year, the company allegedly began using a chemical solution that disguised corrosion on the bikes by “reacting with the rust to form a black coating,” according to the report. financial times.

May 2022: Peloton shares have plunged nearly 90 percent over the past year as company executives revealed it lost a staggering $750 million in the previous quarter due to unsold inventory and assembly costs.

The company lost $757.1 million during the three months of 2022, which works out to about $2.27 per share. And removing non-recurring items from the equation, a survey by Zacks Investment Research, lost 98 cents per share, beating projections for a loss per share of 85 cents.

August 2022: The company announces that it is cutting 784 jobs, raising equipment prices, closing retail stores and requiring employees to return to the office in November as it tries to secure its bottom line.

Peloton reports a whopping $1.2 billion loss, its sixth consecutive quarter of reported losses, sending the stock down 15 percent.