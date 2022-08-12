Peloton announces 784 job cuts, $500 price hikes on equipment

CEO Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took over the company in February, said he hopes today’s decisions will “better position the company for long-term success.”

Peloton told workers Friday it will cut 784 jobs, raise equipment prices, close several retail locations and require all non-remote workers to return to the office by Nov. 14.

The decision comes as the pandemic darling attempts to recover profits after losing 90% of its share price when the gym reopened early this year.

CEO Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took over the company in February after a tumultuous end to former CEO John Foley’s time at the company, said he hopes today’s decisions “will better position the company for long-term success.” ‘.

Foley resigned amid a storm of controversy and falling stock prices.

Notably, his company-wide freeze on new hires and the cancellation of a major corporate party due to the company’s tanking stock prices while attending a lavish party for some of his instructors at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The layoffs on Friday come from the company’s distribution and customer service teams.

McCarthy also announced that Peloton will stop using in-house employees and vans to deliver equipment, shuttering 16 North American warehouses.

“This was a challenge,” McCarthy wrote in the memo to the company on Friday. “We won’t fix it overnight, but we have no choice but to make it work.”

Peloton said last month it would cut about 570 workers in Taiwan and nearly 3,000 workers in February.

In terms of equipment, the company is raising the price of its flagship Bike+ by $500 to $2,495 and its treadmill Tread by $800 to $3,495.

The price cuts “at least worsened the perception of the brand,” McCarthy said. “So this is a return to historical positioning.”

Pelton also plans to undergo a “significant and aggressive reduction” in its retail footprint in North America next year.

The company currently operates 86 stores in the US and Canada.

It remains unknown how many will be closed as part of today’s plan for Peloton’s future.

One thing that was left out of today’s memo was the company’s bike rental program.

Currently, several retail locations offer a Peloton Bike+ rental service for $89 per month, which covers both the bike and the access membership.

Peloton makes other changes, including a return to personal work.

Office workers will be required to come at least three days a week beginning Sept. 6, McCarthy said Friday.

This kind of return is in line with the approach taken by other tech companies, such as Apple, but marks a sharp turn for a company that took advantage of the work-from-home lifestyle.

McCarthy (left), a former Spotify and Netflix executive, pledged to cut costs, improve Peloton’s products and increasingly move to a subscription model.

Today’s massive series of announcements comes six months after McCarthy was named CEO in a broader management reshuffle.

The company ended the quarter with $2.96 million affiliate fitness subscribers, who are people who own one of the company’s products and pay for a membership to its live and on-demand workout classes.

“We need to make sure our revenues stop shrinking and start growing again,” McCarthy added at the end of Friday’s memo. “Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life.”

Peloton is expected to release its fourth quarter results on August 25.