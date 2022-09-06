Pelosi’s office rejects ‘nonsense’ report she wants to be Ambassador to Italy if GOP win the House

Nancy Pelosi’s office is pushing back on the “utter nonsense” report that the Speaker will relinquish her leadership role in the House of Representatives to become US Ambassador to Italy if Republicans achieve a majority after the 2022 midterms.

“The speaker has no interest in this position and has not spoken to anyone in the White House about it,” Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill told DailyMail.com.

A Monday report claims Pelosi, 82, has no interest in returning to a minority leadership role in Congress.

According to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromosources claim that President Joe Biden is sticking to the US ambassador’s order to Italy for Pelosi.

“This is the second time Maria Bartiromo has reported anonymous rumors about the Speaker’s future that are of no value,” Hammill accused.

“And the second time she failed to ask for our comment before broadcasting or publishing this utter nonsense.”

But an email obtained by DailyMail.com shows that Bartiromo reached out to Pelosi’s press secretary Joy Lee Monday night to request comment on the topic.

The White House declined to comment on the report, telling the DailyMail.com, “We don’t do hypothetical facts.”

It is not uncommon for presidents to reserve soft ambassadorial roles for those who helped them to the White House.

Villa Taverna, the residence of the US Ambassador to Rome, Italy, is a grand mansion.

The seven-hectare grounds include a swimming pool, tennis court and private gardens, while the estate includes a three-storey wine cellar.

Nancy Pelosi’s office is pushing back on a report that President Joe Biden is holding his Italian ambassadorship choice for speaker if the GOP regains a majority in the House in the 2022 interim terms. Pelosi is pictured September 1, 2022 speaking with members of the press in Atlanta

The US Ambassador to Italy is a cozy post and includes a residence at Villa Taverna, a luxurious seven-bedroom, seven-acre estate in Rome, Italy

The grounds include a swimming pool, tennis court, cinema and three-storey wine cellar

Pelosi attended the Independence Day celebration at the residence of the US Ambassador in Rome on July 1, 2022

Pelosi was photographed during the summer break on vacation in Italy.

She visited the Pope during her trip and lounged on the beach at opera star Andrea Bocelli’s luxurious Alpemare Beach Club in Tuscany, along with her husband Paul Pelosi, who was at the time still awaiting trial for his drink-driving charge. .

The desirable ambassadorial post in Italy could finally be filled by Pelosi if Democrats lose their House majority in the 2022 midterm elections, which remains the likely outcome.

Pelosi has served as Representative for California since 1987 when she won a special election – and has since held several leadership positions on her caucus before ascending to Speaker.

An image shows a celebration in the gardens of Villa Taverna for a July 2019 Independence Day celebration

An ambassadorial role requires Senate confirmation, and there is no sign of how the Senate would react to the nomination — especially if it came right after losing its presidency.

Biden has already confirmed 101 of his ambassadorial posts by the Senate.

However, he remains slow to mention his choices for ambassador to several countries, including Italy.

Pelosi was pictured vacationing in Italy this year during Congressional summer recess. The Speaker wore a V-neck swimsuit and white topped set as she walked along the beach in Italy in July

Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi (right) were visiting Andrea Bocelli (left) and his wife Veronica Berti (second from left) at the opera star’s Alpemare Beach Club in Tuscany, Italy

The Italian holiday included going to mass at the Vatican. Nancy and Paul meet Pope Francis (left) for morning mass to mark the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul on June 29, 2022

Of the 197 ambassadorial positions, 27 percent are still without a Senate-confirmed official.

Speculation earlier this year indicated that the post went to a Pelosi ally and former Wall Street executive who wanted the role of ambassador.

However, that has shifted as the odds increase that the red wave will knock and Republicans will regain a majority in the House.

A 2010 report by the Inspector General’s Office estimated the combined value of the residence and embassy complex in Rome to be somewhere between “500 million and $1 billion.”

Villa Taverna measures no less than 31,750 square meters and has seven bedrooms, each with its own loggia or balcony.

It is located in one of the most central, exclusive and desirable areas of Rome.