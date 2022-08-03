Pelosi visit Taiwan: Chinese military drills surround island

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military exercises, in violation of United Nations rules, have invaded Taiwan’s territorial space and amounted to a blockade of the air and sea amid high tensions as the chairman of Taiwan US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the island will vigorously defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and raise its alert level with the principle of not asking for war.

The Defense Ministry added at a news conference on Wednesday that China continues to launch psychological warfare against Taiwan, and that citizens should not believe in rumors and report fake news to the government.

As China embarks on an unprecedented six days of military exercises around Taiwan, security analysts warn of mounting risks of escalation even as Beijing tries to prevent its protests over Nancy Pelosi’s visit from turning into full-blown conflict.

China announced exercises at six locations around Taiwan shortly after House Speaker Pelosi – a veteran China critic and third-ranking US politician – landed in Taipei on Tuesday night.

Taiwanese officials said the live fire drills violate United Nations rules, invade Taiwan’s territorial space and pose a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation.

China’s Eastern Theater Command said on Wednesday that a multi-force exercise involving the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Joint Logistics Support Force took place in the air and sea in northern, southwest and southeast Taiwan.

Chinese military personnel conducted operations including sealing and control, naval and land attacks.

Chilling images shared on the Chinese social network Weibo appear to show amphibious tanks on the coast of Fujian along the Taiwan Strait

Further images show military equipment in motion in the Chinese city of Xiamen

Analysts spoken to by Reuters say it remains unclear whether China will fire cruise missiles or ballistic missiles directly over the island, or attempt a blockade for the first time.

Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military commentator, said it appeared the People’s Liberation Army wanted to practice blocking the island if it had to in a later war.

“The purpose of these exercises is, to put it bluntly, to prepare you for the military battle with Taiwan.”

Unusually, the drills were announced with a location map distributed by the official Xinhua news agency — a factor demonstrating for some analysts and scholars the need to play for both domestic and foreign audiences.

“We see China’s ambition to make the Taiwan Strait non-international waters and make the entire area west of the first island chain in the western Pacific Ocean its sphere of influence,” said a senior Taiwanese official familiar with his security planning. . If China got what it wanted, the official said, the impact would be “fatal to the security and stability of regional countries, as well as to the regional economy”.

Singapore-based security scientist Collin Koh said the Pelosi visit had caught China between showing a resolute and drastic response and avoiding full-scale conflict.

“Even if they want to avoid that outcome, there is still significant potential for an accidental escalation,” says Koh, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Maps of the China-produced exercises show that they go well beyond the 1996 missile strikes in the Straits when Beijing protested the island’s first direct presidential elections in what became known as Taiwan’s Third Strait Crisis.

Significantly, the proposed training areas to the north, east and south cut through Taiwan’s claimed 12 nautical miles of territorial waters — something Taiwanese officials say questions international order and amounts to a blockade of its sea and airspace.

In 1996, the United States Navy sent two aircraft carriers close to the straits to effectively end the crisis — a move many analysts view as more challenging as China’s military growth, including a vastly more capable missile stock, comes into play.

A US Navy official confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that the 7th Fleet had deployed the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and four other warships, including a guided-missile cruiser, in the Philippine Sea east of Taiwan as part of a “routine deployment”.

The Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii did not immediately respond to Reuters questions about the Chinese exercises on Wednesday.

Koh said advanced US and Taiwanese reconnaissance aircraft would see the exercises as an opportunity to examine Chinese military systems and communications, potentially increasing risks if Chinese aircraft responded.