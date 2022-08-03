Pelosi heads to South Korea, where president won’t meet her after her trip to Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after her controversial visit that infuriated the Chinese government — only to let geopolitical tensions follow her to South Korea.

Pelosi and her congressional delegation’s next stop is Seoul, where she will meet her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, and other members of the ruling party on Thursday.

But South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will not meet her. Yoon takes time off at home in Seoul.

An official from the presidential office told the South China Morning Post Yoon he would not greet the high-profile US visitor, whose status as a powerful Democratic leader and second in line of succession infuriated Beijing and sparked a diplomatic spat.

“First of all, there was no such plan (for Yoon’s meeting with Pelosi) because the president’s vacation schedule coincides with her visit here,” the official said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 5-member congressional delegation will depart from Taipei Songshan Airport to South Korea on August 3, 2022

That led to online speculation that Yoon’s absence was intended to prevent further enmity against China.

The People’s Republic of China expressed its anger with a series of war games for August 4-7, which were revealed on a map to encircle Taiwan.

Chinese jet aircraft were also repeatedly spotted in Taiwanese airspace, which China does not recognize. A total of 27 fighter jets, including 16 Russian-made Su-30 fighter jets, entered the defense zone of Taiwan.

Before leaving Taiwan, Pelosi met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei today.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” she said.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains rock solid,” the speaker said.

Pelosi traveled on a government jet, but the White House has emphasized that lawmakers make their own decisions about travel destinations

Her trip received domestic support from many Republican elected officials after Biden warned on July 20 regarding her trip that “the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.”

White House security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that Biden had never called Pelosi to ask her not to go, and that it was the prerogative of lawmakers to determine their own travels.

That didn’t stop Beijing from expressing its outrage before and after the landing of Pelosi’s government plane in Taipei.

“The US will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular news conference Monday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said “the US violation of faith in the Taiwan issue is despicable” in comments published Tuesday on his ministry’s website that did not specifically mention Pelosi.

Kirby responded to China’s moves in an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday.

“We will certainly keep an eye on them as closely as possible. You may recall that on Monday we said publicly that this is exactly what we would expect from the Chinese after or even during Speaker Pelosi’s journey. So this is pretty much the script we expected,” Kirby said.

‘We look at how they develop. Again, we urge Beijing not to escalate tensions. There is no reason for it. Nothing about Speaker Pelosi’s journey contradicted our longstanding approach to both China and support of Taiwan’s self-defense.”

During a press conference, Pelosi prodded Pelosi more to make an incident for her trip than a congressional delegation of male senators in April.

“They made a big fuss because I’m the Speaker, I think. I don’t know if that was a reason or an excuse,” she said. “Because they didn’t say anything when the men came.”

The US gave official recognition to the Chinese regime in 1979 and opened the ‘one China’ policy. But the Taiwan Relations Act obliges the US to meet Taiwan’s defensive needs.