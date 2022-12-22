Pelosi gifts Zelensky US flag that flew above Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an encapsulated U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol during his visit on Wednesday.

After Zelensky addressed members of Congress with an impassioned speech, Pelosi shook his hand and presented the American flag in a special triangular briefcase.

“This flag flew over the Capitol today in honor of the president’s visit,” she announced as Zelensky held it aloft to cheers and applause.

The Ukrainian leader raised a fist as he left the meeting with the flag in his hand.

Zelensky had previously presented Pelosi with a Ukrainian battle flag with written messages from soldiers on the battlefield. He said it was a “symbol of our victory in this war”.

“They asked me to bring this flag to you,” Zelensky said, “to the United States Congress, to members of the House of Representatives and senators whose decisions could save millions of people.”

Zelensky traveled to Washington, DC, on Wednesday as lawmakers prepare for an omnibus spending bill that would include $45 billion in additional security aid for Ukraine.

He told lawmakers in his congressional speech that more security aid for his country would not be “charity” but would help defend democracy around the world.

The Ukrainian president also met with President Biden before traveling to Capitol Hill.