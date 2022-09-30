Pelosi: Florida farmers angry at DeSantis for migrant flights because they’re ‘needed to pick crops’

<!–

Nancy Pelosi questioned why Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending immigrants to Democratic jurisdictions, saying Florida farmers need immigrants to “pick the crops there.”

The confusing parallel was made during the House Speaker’s news conference on Friday, a few weeks after DeSantis pulled a stunt to send a flight of 50 immigrants to the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard.

“We have a shortage of workers in our country,” Pelosi said as an argument that the country needs immigration reform.

‘You see even in Florida, some of the farmers and growers say ‘why do you send these immigrants north? We need them to harvest the crops here,” he stated.

“But that doesn’t mean we don’t recognize our moral responsibility as well,” the California Democrat added.

A class action lawsuit was filed against DeSantis after his immigration flight with a group that claimed he misled boarders into thinking their destinations lay elsewhere.

Another DeSantis-funded flight was expected to land in President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware this month but never arrived.

Congress is also considering launching investigations against the Florida governor in response to what Democrats call a “political stunt.”

Pelosi’s comments also follow months of buses of immigrants from Texas and Arizona disembarking in Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago, all sanctuary cities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The governors of these Republican states say they want to address the immigration crisis to the country’s decision makers, as well as distribute wealth to ease the stress border communities face from the influx of migrants.

With just one month of reporting to the end of the fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) figures show that they have encountered more than 2 million migrants since October 2021.

The comments come after DeSantis sent a plane carrying 50 immigrants to the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month.

The record toll comes as more immigrants have died this year than any other along the southern border crossing into the country illegally.

“We have a responsibility to secure our border,” Pelosi said. “We also have a responsibility to recognize the importance of newcomers to our nation.”

“Right now, the best thing we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform,” he added.

While attention was already on DeSantis for sending migrants north, all eyes turned to the Sunshine State this week as it was hit by Category 4 Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, at least 23 people have been confirmed dead.