Pelosi confirms Asia tour but silent on possibility of Taiwan trip

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to the Asia-Pacific region, her office confirmed on Sunday, with stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

The statement did not mention whether the six-member delegation would visit Taiwan, a flashpoint in talks between China and the United States leading up to the trip.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

The all-Democratic delegation includes House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Armed Services Committee.

“Our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further promote our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance,” he said. Pelosi in the statement.

Singapore’s foreign ministry confirmed that Pelosi’s delegation would visit the city-state on August 1 and 2, with meetings scheduled with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Tensions Over Taiwan

For weeks, tensions between the US and China had increased over reports that Pelosi could visit the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory that will be forcibly reunited if necessary.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a tense telephone conversation.

The two leaders agreed to schedule their first in-person summit, but disagreements over Taiwan clouded the conversation, with Xi issuing an oblique warning to the United States not to play with fire over the island.

The United States is pursuing a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about whether it would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan, and while recognizing Beijing’s claim to the island, it also supports Taiwan’s democratic government.

In Beijing’s latest warning, Chinese Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said on Sunday that defending Chinese territory was the military’s “sacred mission”.

“The Air Force has determination, complete confidence and sufficient capabilities to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Shen said, according to the state-run People’s Daily.

Over the past two years, China has increased flights of fighter jets, bombers and other aircraft to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone as a way of signaling discontent and maintaining Taipei’s own military.

“The Air Force’s multi-type fighter jets are flying around Taiwan in the motherland and practicing to enhance its ability to maintain national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Shen said.

