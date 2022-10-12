WhatsNew2Day
Pelicans vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-0) Play Against the Miami Heat (1-1) at the FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 4, Miami Heat 4 (Q1 09:43)

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What a great start from Caleb Martin
Block on Zion’s drive in a blow-by and dish to Bam – 7:43 pm

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Trey for trey
Subway New Orleans Watch Live:
pic.twitter.com/d5e8jcFNG17:43 pm

1665405779 280 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

It feels like Trey Murphy got the chance to shoot the illegal D free throw, helped him take down that long three-pointer.
Trey – 4, Heat – 0 – 7:43 pm

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As the Heat’s new power forward, Caleb Martin has opened the game on Zion Williamson. And Martin blocked Zion just at the edge. – 7:43 pm

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin blocks Zion Williamson’s first shot. So therefore an inspired choice as starting power forward. – 7:43 pm

Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Jake Madison @NOLAJake

It’s hard to actually place the court for Zion Williamson. Deep threes like Trey’s will surely do – 7:43 pm

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

We live. Let’s hoop.
Subway New Orleans Watch Live: 1665246303 957 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
pic.twitter.com/7tAP55nzBd19:36

1665618608 300 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665618608 156 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

NBA Preseason GAME WIRE: Miami HEAT (3-1) @ New Orleans Pelicans (3-0) hothothoops.com/2022/10/12/234…7:33 pm

1665618608 794 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Barry Jackson @flashsportsbuzz

The dolphins’ TV plan down the road. And NBC’s Dungy, Collinsworth bullish on the Finnish, as a rare Sunday night game looms for Miami in 11 days. And answers to the Bally Sports Plus conundrum: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:15 pm

1665444897 803 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

this moment will always be cute pic.twitter.com/HWrkoqWedx7:14 pm

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Looking ahead to the regular season? Heat tonight from Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 19:09

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

come off
#WBD | @Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/FtiERrLY8319:07

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat opens its dress rehearsal for the season with the expected starting lineup for opening night: Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. – 19:03

1665244113 682 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in their third of four preseason games. After tonight’s game, Atlanta travels to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…19:02

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Starting lineup tonight for Heat:
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo- 7:00 pm

1665444897 803 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Final rehearsal pic.twitter.com/yWne7vhkXJ7:00 pm

1665618609 373 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Why does Heat rookie Nikola Jovic like to play as a facilitator? “If I can help other players to play well and I can find them with good passes to score, then we will win. And I enjoy it because when you make a good pass, everyone is happy.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:59 PM

1665405779 100 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

I just spoke to Brandon Ingram. He told me that he is feeling good and that he has made progress in the last few days which should allow him to get on the ground on Friday.
He said he thinks it’s important that the starting five play one game for Brooklyn. Thinks that game will be a good tune up. – 18:46

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pelican starters vs. Heat tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Willy Hernangomez – 18:46

1665405779 779 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelican appetizers:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Willy Hernangomez
No BI or Jonas Valanciunas tonight – 6:45 pm

1665618610 55 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow

for sitting @EReidMiamiHeat tonight for the @Miami Heatthe last game of the preseason. Will be next to @JohnCrottyHEAT of @WillManso On @BallyHEAT starting at 730p EDT. Hope you join us #HEATNation #HEATCulture – 6:38 pm

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Zion Williamson warm up pregame pic.twitter.com/xJ1fcFuHfQ6:38 pm

1665405779 100 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says CJ McCollum will warm up and see how it goes.
Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels won’t play.
Pels will also equip Jonas Valanciunas tonight.
Willie talked about the minutes JV played in EuroBasket and that he (and Willy) didn’t need as much as everyone else. – 18:03

1665618611 875 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

1665618611 512 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665444897 803 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#NOPvsMIA Injury UPDATE: Udonis Haslem (right Achilles tendonitis) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle pain) have been banned from tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Tyler Herro (knee) is available. – 17:56
1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven is classified as “day to day” and adds that he just needs a little more time to rest his aching ankle. – 17:52

1665244113 191 Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett and Udonis Haslem out for Heat tonight
Everyone will be a go
Something to judge now – 5:43 pm

1665405779 100 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

A rehab Jaxson Hayes gets some pregame work here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/8NNg1IMQcm17:42

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Out Tonight For Heat (Everyone Available):
Marcus Garrett (wrist fracture)
Udonis Haslem (right Achilles)
Omer Yurtseven (left ankle pain) – 17:42

1665246304 261 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat will hold Marcus Garrett (wrist), Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) against Pelicans tonight.
But the rest of the roster is available to play. Dress rehearsal game! – 17:42

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

bring the heat to South Beach pic.twitter.com/CKBkr7ctm917:32

1665618611 758 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665618611 239 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pelicans Podcast is here as @NTGraff shares his observations and surprises for the season!
@SeatGeek
neworlns.co/PelsPod101217:25

1665405780 972 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion’s (new) chef says on Instagram Zion lost more than 30 pounds over the summer pic.twitter.com/9WMIfXfZzk5:13 PM

1665618612 539 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From before – ASK IRA: Is starting Tyler Herro in the interest of the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…17:07

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From Before – Jimmy Butler’s Best Heat Newcomer? He says it’s a new and improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…17:06

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From before -Nikola Jovic has been asked to play big by the Heat, so rookie is up for the challenge. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…17:06

1665235132 504 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Marc J Spears @MarcJ Spears

“Amazed that it had been going on for so long. Disappointed, but think about it, I’m a black man in America. When you see this, it’s like it’s a Tuesday.” @CJ McCollum in his @andscape diary about #Sun tanning owner Robert Sarver’s racism, sexism and misogyny. bit.ly/3CRQNnd #NBA- 15:33

Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 LaMelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets injuries mean 3-0 for the Pelicans?
🏀 Why a good start is absolutely essential
🏀 BI, CJ playing tonight?

Watch on YouTube!
pic.twitter.com/QTyiiLZUvQ3.30 pm

1665616373 152 Hornets vs 76ers Play by play highlights and reactions
1665426786 959 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Season Outlook With @Will Guillory

Join us:
pic.twitter.com/Et08N2hwhM15:04

1665246304 988 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s Best Heat Newcomer? He says it’s a new and improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson also draws Butler’s praise; Jamal Cain comes clean about timing; and the Darius days of our lives. – 14:43

1665618613 484 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant should be the last thing on Tyler Herro’s mind #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…14:25

1665444897 803 Rockets vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

7⃣ days left until our regular season tour starts, #HEATNation, all excited?
@Miami Heat // @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/pzTikrUpc114:18

1665618613 981 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
1665426786 959 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Season Outlook With @Will Guillory

Join us:
pic.twitter.com/72oq9Pb4zM1.36 pm

1665618613 610 Pelicans vs Heat Play by play highlights and reactions
