Pelicans vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-0) Play Against the Miami Heat (1-1) at the FTX Arena
Game time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 4, Miami Heat 4 (Q1 09:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
What a great start from Caleb Martin
Block on Zion’s drive in a blow-by and dish to Bam – 7:43 pm
Trey for trey
Subway New Orleans Watch Live:
pic.twitter.com/d5e8jcFNG1 – 7:43 pm
It feels like Trey Murphy got the chance to shoot the illegal D free throw, helped him take down that long three-pointer.
Trey – 4, Heat – 0 – 7:43 pm
As the Heat’s new power forward, Caleb Martin has opened the game on Zion Williamson. And Martin blocked Zion just at the edge. – 7:43 pm
Caleb Martin blocks Zion Williamson’s first shot. So therefore an inspired choice as starting power forward. – 7:43 pm
It’s hard to actually place the court for Zion Williamson. Deep threes like Trey’s will surely do – 7:43 pm
We live. Let’s hoop.
Subway New Orleans Watch Live:
pic.twitter.com/7tAP55nzBd – 19:36
NBA Preseason GAME WIRE: Miami HEAT (3-1) @ New Orleans Pelicans (3-0) hothothoops.com/2022/10/12/234… – 7:33 pm
Visual proof that CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) was busy with #Vikings training today. He is on track to play in Miami on Sunday, his first action since week 1 against Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/kaCa3fz3XF – 19:16
The dolphins’ TV plan down the road. And NBC’s Dungy, Collinsworth bullish on the Finnish, as a rare Sunday night game looms for Miami in 11 days. And answers to the Bally Sports Plus conundrum: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:15 pm
Looking ahead to the regular season? Heat tonight from Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 19:09
come off
#WBD | @Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/FtiERrLY83 – 19:07
Heat opens its dress rehearsal for the season with the expected starting lineup for opening night: Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. – 19:03
The Hawks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in their third of four preseason games. After tonight’s game, Atlanta travels to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 19:02
Starting lineup tonight for Heat:
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo- 7:00 pm
Why does Heat rookie Nikola Jovic like to play as a facilitator? “If I can help other players to play well and I can find them with good passes to score, then we will win. And I enjoy it because when you make a good pass, everyone is happy.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:59 PM
I just spoke to Brandon Ingram. He told me that he is feeling good and that he has made progress in the last few days which should allow him to get on the ground on Friday.
He said he thinks it’s important that the starting five play one game for Brooklyn. Thinks that game will be a good tune up. – 18:46
Pelican starters vs. Heat tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Willy Hernangomez – 18:46
Pelican appetizers:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Willy Hernangomez
No BI or Jonas Valanciunas tonight – 6:45 pm
for sitting @EReidMiamiHeat tonight for the @Miami Heatthe last game of the preseason. Will be next to @JohnCrottyHEAT of @WillManso On @BallyHEAT starting at 730p EDT. Hope you join us #HEATNation #HEATCulture – 6:38 pm
Willie Green says CJ McCollum will warm up and see how it goes.
Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels won’t play.
Pels will also equip Jonas Valanciunas tonight.
Willie talked about the minutes JV played in EuroBasket and that he (and Willy) didn’t need as much as everyone else. – 18:03
In terms of naming rights, #Spurs and AT&T are told they are extending the naming deal for one season, but assets remain on the market.
Speculation among sponsor analysts suggests #Spurs could be close to what #Heat landed for the naming deal ($135 million for 19 years)
#NBA #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/EGOBdMgmr7 – 18:01
#NOPvsMIA Injury UPDATE: Udonis Haslem (right Achilles tendonitis) & Omer Yurtseven (left ankle pain) have been banned from tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Tyler Herro (knee) is available. – 17:56
Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven is classified as “day to day” and adds that he just needs a little more time to rest his aching ankle. – 17:52
Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett and Udonis Haslem out for Heat tonight
Everyone will be a go
Something to judge now – 5:43 pm
A rehab Jaxson Hayes gets some pregame work here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/8NNg1IMQcm – 17:42
Out Tonight For Heat (Everyone Available):
Marcus Garrett (wrist fracture)
Udonis Haslem (right Achilles)
Omer Yurtseven (left ankle pain) – 17:42
Heat will hold Marcus Garrett (wrist), Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) against Pelicans tonight.
But the rest of the roster is available to play. Dress rehearsal game! – 17:42
Pelicans Podcast is here as @NTGraff shares his observations and surprises for the season!
@SeatGeek
neworlns.co/PelsPod1012 – 17:25
Zion’s (new) chef says on Instagram Zion lost more than 30 pounds over the summer pic.twitter.com/9WMIfXfZzk – 5:13 PM
From before – ASK IRA: Is starting Tyler Herro in the interest of the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 17:07
From Before – Jimmy Butler’s Best Heat Newcomer? He says it’s a new and improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 17:06
From before -Nikola Jovic has been asked to play big by the Heat, so rookie is up for the challenge. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 17:06
“Amazed that it had been going on for so long. Disappointed, but think about it, I’m a black man in America. When you see this, it’s like it’s a Tuesday.” @CJ McCollum in his @andscape diary about #Sun tanning owner Robert Sarver’s racism, sexism and misogyny. bit.ly/3CRQNnd #NBA- 15:33
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 LaMelo Ball, Brooklyn Nets injuries mean 3-0 for the Pelicans?
🏀 Why a good start is absolutely essential
🏀 BI, CJ playing tonight?
Watch on YouTube!
pic.twitter.com/QTyiiLZUvQ – 3.30 pm
Dunc’d On Prime: New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Season Outlook With @Will Guillory
Join us:
pic.twitter.com/Et08N2hwhM – 15:04
Jimmy Butler’s Best Heat Newcomer? He says it’s a new and improved Tyler Herro. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Duncan Robinson also draws Butler’s praise; Jamal Cain comes clean about timing; and the Darius days of our lives. – 14:43
Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant should be the last thing on Tyler Herro’s mind #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 14:25
7⃣ days left until our regular season tour starts, #HEATNation, all excited?
@Miami Heat // @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/pzTikrUpc1 – 14:18
Dunc’d On Prime: New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 Season Outlook With @Will Guillory
Join us:
pic.twitter.com/72oq9Pb4zM – 1.36 pm