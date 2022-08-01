Pelicans star Zion Williamson ‘is ”annoyed”’ after weight clause revelation

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is reportedly “annoyed” that the weight clause in his new $193 million contract has sparked criticism over his work ethic.

“But it’s not so much about people who make big jokes,” reported William Guillory of the Athletic, a Pelicans beat reporter. “Williamson has faced this kind of booing from opponents for most of his career.

“From what I’ve heard, it really bothers him because people are using his apparent past weight gain as evidence that Williamson doesn’t like to work or doesn’t care about doing what it takes to be great.”

The former Duke star signed a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension on his 22nd birthday last month — a deal that could be worth as much as $231 million with incentives.

However, like NoLa.com reported last week, the contract includes a potentially expensive weight clause. Williamson must keep the sum of his weight and body fat percentage below 295, according to the report. The team currently lists the 6-foot-6 powerhouse at 284 pounds, which would mean he must have a body fat percentage of less than 11 to maintain a good reputation with the pelicans.

According to Guillory, Williamson has hired a personal trainer and private chef to get back in shape, and the reporter for The Athletic says he saw him in person this summer: “I can confirm Williamson is feeling bouncy and explosive again.”

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon claimed in December Williamson’s weight may have reached 330 pounds when he returned from botched foot surgery in July 2021. The former NBA All-Star missed the entire 2021-22 season due to the foot surgery.

Williamson’s weight has been a major concern throughout his short career as he has played in just 85 games due to a series of lower body injuries. A recent ad campaign Williamson did with the Mountain Dew soft drink, as well as some unflattering photos of the South Carolina native, drew criticism on social media.

Despite injury issues, Williamson has proven to be one of the league’s most efficient players, with 60.4 percent of his field goals and an average of 25.7 points per game, while noting 31.7 minutes per night.

Incredibly, Williamson has an average of 0.81 points per minute in the NBA, which would qualify him for second in league history behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (0.83) and a head of Michael Jordan ( 0.72).

The former Duke star signed a $193 million rookie max extension for five years on his 22nd birthday earlier this month — a deal that could be worth a staggering $231 million with incentives.

In his final NBA season, 2020-21, Williamson averaged 27 points over 61 games.

Weight clauses are common in the NFL, where offensive linemen have been known to struggle with the problem. Shaquille O’Neal famously battled his own weight issues in the NBA, and he was rumored to tip the scales at around 400 pounds at some point late in his career.

Unique clauses in athlete contracts were a theme this week after it was revealed that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a homework requirement in his $230 million deal.

The former Heisman winner was asked to study film for a minimum of four hours a week, but the team has since eliminated the clause after outcry over its inclusion in the deal.