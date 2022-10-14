Pelican Waters, Caloundra, Queensland: 13-year-old girl still missing after three days

The public is urged to contact the police if they have any information

The girl was last seen in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast, near a highway

Police are ‘concerned’ about 13-year-old who appeared to disappear on Tuesday

Authorities fear for the well-being of a girl no one has seen in three days

A young girl who disappeared from a popular Queensland tourist resort has been missing for more than three days now.

Queensland police fear for the well-being of the 13-year-old girl and on Thursday appealed urgently for public help to find her.

The girl was reported missing in the southern suburb of Pelican Waters in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

She was last seen at Gregson Place, Caloundra at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the teen may be traveling in the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane or Ipswich areas of Queensland.

Queensland Police have asked for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old girl (above) who has not been seen for three days

The girl was reported missing in Caloundra (above the southern suburb of Pelican Waters)

Police said there are “concerns for her well-being” because of her young age.

She is described as white and slender built.

The girl is 163 centimeters tall with dark hair, according to police, who have released only one photo of her.

She was reportedly wearing navy blue cargo pants and a black cropped shirt when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police through Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or reporting online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.