Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case for AirTag review

At a glance Expert assessment Advantages Strong adhesive bond

Can remove AirTag easily

High visibility (when desired and orange is chosen)

Low visibility (when desired and gray or black is chosen) cons No built-in waterproofing

Provides no deterrent to easy removal by a thief Our verdict If you want an AirTag case that’s almost permanently attached that won’t hide itself and where you can easily swap an AirTag in and out, go for the bright orange Protection Sticker Mount.

Some AirTag cases are made to hide; some are made to stay submerged for half an hour, meters below the surface; some to make the AirTag unremovable. The Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case is none of these, but it definitely has its place in the AirTag case universe.

The Protector case comes in a security orange version with a two-piece design that allows the AirTag Apple logo to peek through a circular cutout. You can also opt for more identical versions in subdued gray or black. I tested the orange version.

To place the AirTag, unclip the cover in two parts. Once inserted and snapped together, use the adhesive already attached to the bottom of the case to stick it to any flat surface about 4.5 by 1.5 inches. The case is firm but somewhat malleable, making it both rigid and resistant to damage.

Pelican relies on 3M VHB adhesive for attachment, creating a virtually permanent attachment that strengthens over time. However, Pelican designed the cover so that you can snap the top off and leave the connected part attached. For example, you can replace an AirTag battery without removing the adhesive, or you can remove the AirTag. Pelican also includes an extra die-cut sticker with the same adhesive as a replacement in case you need to move the Protector.

If you don’t need a water-resistant case, but instead rely on the AirTag’s IP67 rating (up to 30 minutes submersion at up to 3.3 feet/1 meter), the Protector Sticker Mount Case makes it easy to see where you put it. and provides easy AirTag access.