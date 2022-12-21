Pele ‘will spend Christmas in hospital’ after medical reports show his cancer has WORSENED’

<!–

Brazilian football icon Pele’s health has deteriorated as he continues to battle colon cancer and will spend the Christmas season in hospital.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on November 29 so doctors could re-evaluate his treatment.

Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital issued an update on Pele’s condition on Wednesday, revealing that he now requires care for heart and kidney disorders.

He has also been treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed after his hospitalization.

“Having been hospitalized since Nov. 29 for a re-evaluation of chemotherapy for colon tumor and treatment of a respiratory infection, Edson Arantes do Nascimento is showing progression of oncological disease and requires increased care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction,” the medical staff update read.

“The patient remains admitted in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team.”

The legend’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, said in an Instagram post that his fans’ support was a “huge comfort” to him.

She wrote, “Your love for him, your stories and your prayers are a HUGE comfort as we know we are not alone.

“Let’s make this room a Sambadrome (just kidding), let’s even make caipirinhas (no kidding!!).”

The news comes after recent reports gave fans some optimism and claimed he was improving.

“The patient continues to show improvement in clinical status, particularly respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and has stable vital signs,” said medical staff at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Sports mail reported last week that Pele had made “gradual improvements” after being taken to hospital for tests.

Despite initial concerns that he was near death, his daughters Flavia and Kely Nascimento were quick to dismiss those reports, saying he is “sick” but still supports Brazil in their bid to win the World Cup.

An update from the doctors who treated him in Sao Paulo supported his daughters’ claims on Saturday.

Pele is regarded as Brazil’s greatest ever player and he had tweeted that he would watch his country’s campaign at the World Cup in Qatar.

He revealed that he was ‘root’ for Brazil’s current star players as he watched their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea from the hospital.

However, Brazil’s journey in the Gulf state came to an unexpected early end when they were shocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Despite the World Cup exit, Pele congratulated Neymar for matching his goalscoring record with Brazil during the match.

On Instagram, the 82-year-old legend posted a photo of Neymar and wrote: “I’ve watched you grow, I’ve cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you on reaching my goal tally with Brazil.

“We both know this is more than a number. Our greatest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our teammates today, generations to come and especially everyone who loves our sport.’

Pele then spoke of Brazil’s elimination from the tournament. “Unfortunately this is not the happiest day for us.

“My record was set almost 50 years ago and no one had been able to match it until now. You’re here, boy. That shows how great your achievement is.’

