Pele rushed to hospital with ‘swelling all over his body’ as Brazil icon battles cancer

Legendary Brazilian star Pele’s health has reportedly deteriorated after he was admitted to Sao Paulo hospital with swelling all over his body.

Pele, who is currently being treated for metastatic cancer, went to Albert Einstein Hospital on Tuesday for an unscheduled visit after being taken by his wife Marcia Aokoi and a caregiver, according to ESPN Brazil — who describe Pele’s condition as “debilitated.”

The Einstein’s medical staff confirmed his condition of anasarca (generalized swelling), an edema syndrome (generalized edema), and even identified “decompensated heart failure.”

It is also reported that his chemotherapy treatment for his cancer is no longer working, while entering the hospital was diagnosed with mental confusion where he was restless.

He will undergo several tests today for further assessment of the problems discovered and the problems with his organs affected by the metastatic cancer.

They also plan to look at the likelihood of a hepatic encephalopathy, while Pele is also having trouble eating.

It is an extremely worrying time for Pele’s medical staff and family, with a particular concern over how his cancer treatment is not working.

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

Pele reportedly has his wife by his bedside in the hospital as he undergoes various tests

There is no time frame when Pele leaves the hospital, with Pele still in the Einstein with his wife and caretaker at his bedside.

However, Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento, who should be noted is not in Brazil, insisted there was no need to panic and that there was “no surprise or emergency” with her father being in hospital.

She posted on Instagram: “Today a lot of alarm in the media about my father’s health. He is in the hospital arranging medication.

“There is no emergency or new dire prophecy. I’ll be there on New Year’s Eve and promise to post some pictures.’

Officials at the hospital have not commented on his health, and while his wife Marcia confirmed the Brazilian icon was in hospital, she suggested it was just for his standard chemotherapy and checkups.

Pele’s agent Joe Fraga said he had no update on the status of the former Brazilian striker.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento insisted there was no cause for concern about her father

Concerns about Pele’s hospitalization come after he spent six days in hospital last year and underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon.

Brazil’s Globo news site said Pele was undergoing routine examinations at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital when the secret problem was discovered.

Pele took to social media at the time and allayed any fears about his health.

“My friends, thank you so much for the sweet messages,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I thank God that he feels very well and that he let Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel take care of my health. Last Saturday I had surgery for a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

‘Luckily I’m used to celebrating great victories with you. I go into this competition with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy in life surrounded by the love of my family and friends.’

In 2020, Pele’s son said that his father was depressed due to his poor health and was reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unassisted, though Pele later publicly denied that statement.

The Brazilian had said: ‘I’m good. I will continue to accept my physical limitations in the best possible way, but I intend to keep the ball rolling.

‘I have good days and bad days. That’s normal for people my age. I’m not afraid, I’m determined, confident in what I’m doing.’

Pele is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and is the only player to win three World Cups.

He scored 655 goals in 700 club career matches, while also scoring 77 goals in 92 caps for Brazil.