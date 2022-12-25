Peepshow star Lady Sophie Winkleman praises royal family after Sussexes’ Netflix ‘truth bombs’

Lady Sophie Winkleman has made a thinly veiled swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a Christmas column as she looks forward to visiting members of the royal family today.

Lady Sophie, who is married to the Duke of Kent’s son Lord Frederick Windsor, said she “nurtures” her “growing bond” with some of the senior royals as she paid a touching tribute to the late Queen.

Write in the Spectatorshe also criticized the Sussexes for their recent Netflix docuseries, calling them “fictional.”

It comes after the royal family was rocked by a series of damaging allegations in the TV series that aired on the streaming platform earlier this month.

Lady Sophie (left) married the Duke of Kent’s son Lord Frederick Windsor (right) in 2009 and will see his family later today

Lady Sophie revealed that she and husband ‘Freddie’ will see her parents on Christmas Day – before embarking on a tour of some of the senior royals.

She wrote, “We see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie’s associates at various locations.

“I cherish my growing relationship with the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and courageous in the face of relentless and relentless media scrutiny, criticism, lies, subversive and fictional TV shows – and always so good to me that I’m honored to know them.

The actress and Peep Show star married into the royal family in 2009 and has been supporting the firm ever since.

The swipe at Harry and Meghan comes after they blamed other senior members of the royal family for leaving for the US, including the Prince of Wales.

Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus, is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after announcing they would be stepping down as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry accused his brother, the Prince of Wales (left, pictured with children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and wife Kate Middleton), of briefing and ‘yelling’ at him on his Netflix series

In the series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the royal courtiers had ‘blocked’ Harry from seeing his grandmother, the Queen, after they decided to step down as senior royals.

Harry also said it was “heartbreaking” to see his brother’s communications agency “copied” their father’s behavior by “swapping” stories with the press.

Harry said his brother had authorized aides to brief against him and claimed that their father had lied to Charles’ face at the same meeting. The Queen would not have intervened because her “ultimate mission” was to protect “the institution”.

There were suggestions that the elderly monarch was being manipulated by relatives and courtiers for their own ends, thwarting his attempts to meet with her to discuss his and Meghan’s plans to retire as working royals.

He also claimed that his brother Prince William successively “scared” him about their decision to leave, saying he yelled and yelled at him. The couple also said that the royal family refused to meet Harry and Meghan together because the relationship between the couple and the institution was falling apart.

The series also accused Buckingham Palace staff of using Meghan as a “scapegoat” to distract the media from damaging stories about other royals.

The company has so far decided not to comment on the allegations made in the six-part series.

Senior royals have shown a united front in the days since, coming together just hours after the release for Kate’s Together At Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey last week.

King Charles has continued his calendar of royal events and put on a brave face when he visited a Jewish community center in London a few hours after the broadcast of the second part of the series.

In addition to calling out Harry and Meghan, Lady Sophie paid a touching tribute to the late Queen as she discussed her troubled relationship with the Church.

Describing her parents’ tangled past with religion, she said she “has not had a straight path to God,” but adding Her Majesty’s “unwavering faith” in God inspired her to keep seeking it.

Lady Sophie was “intrigued” by such devotion, which “forced” her to explore her faith further: “The unwavering faith of the late Queen fascinated and moved me. How do you put rational thinking and science aside and believe in something so allegorical and, well, insane?’