Peeled mandarin on sale in Sydney supermarket for ‘insane’ price of $9.50

A shopper in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was shocked at the ‘insane’ price of just one peeled tangerine in a special ‘eco cup’, which was priced at $9.50.

Tangerines generally cost less than a dollar to buy at a grocery store if you buy them whole, but this tangerine was both peeled and packaged in a BioPac cup.

The “ridiculous” peeled tangerine was marketed as a “seasonal fruit cup” and advertised as gluten-free and vegetarian.

It is not known in which store the peeled mandarin was sold.

The outrageous price of a peeled tangerine recently sparked outrage after it was shared on Twitter

The price sparked outrage online after a shopper uploaded a photo of the product on Twitter, captioning it: “A friend just sent me this. No wonder it’s in the eastern suburbs. It’s a peeled tangerine in a cup.’

The peeled tangerine is more expensive than the seasonal compote from the yogurt pot sold next to it.

Customers were quick to point out the ridiculousness of the price.

The peeled tangerine cost $9.50, which one shopper called a “daylight robbery.” The price increase is common in other fruit and vegetables due to supply problems

“Did they add another $1.50 and a holiday allowance?”

“Robbery in broad daylight.”

Others had problems with the product itself.

“Wouldn’t it be great if fruit evolved to grow its own disposable packaging.”

However, some argued that the fact that the mandarin is peeled makes it more accessible.

‘People with disabilities like this kind of thing. The same goes for sliced ​​vegetables.’

The high price of tangerine is common among many fruits and vegetables due to delivery issues.

The price of watermelons caused outrage recently, with each watermelon costing up to $34 at Woolworths.

For shoppers who prefer to peel their own tangerines, there’s a simple peeling ‘hack’ that has amazed thousands online.

The easy-to-follow trick was popular on social media, with many praising the idea because you don’t have to remove all the skin.

The video demonstration shows how to roll out the segments into one straight line, so you can easily pick out pieces the way you want them.

Start by peeling both ends of the mandarin, before splitting a line on the side.

Then spread the peel and carefully divide each segment into sections with your fingers.

Roll out the fruit so that the individual segments separate along the skin – now you can enjoy each piece without having to peel the whole mandarin.

The video demonstration shows how to roll out the segments into one straight line, so you can easily pick out pieces the way you want them

The trick would make eating and sharing ‘easier’.

Despite being around for years, the “food hack” — also known as the “caterpillar tangerine” — crops up frequently on social media.

“I’ve never peeled it this way, in a less messy way and I love it,” said one.