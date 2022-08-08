Pedri praises Robert Lewandowski after stunning Nou Camp debut

Pedri has praised Robert Lewandowski’s impact at Barcelona after the Polish striker starred in his Nou Camp debut when Barcelona defeated Pumas 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.

Lewandowski completed his move to Spanish giants Bayern Munich last month in a deal worth £42.5million, and he was unveiled as a new signing to thousands of fans on Friday.

It took him just three minutes to get off goal against Pumas as he rounded the keeper before going home, then scored two goals for Pedri within the first 20 minutes. The teenage midfielder is delighted that he is already developing a bond with Lewandowski on the pitch.

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for Barcelona on Sunday in his Nou Camp debut

He also assisted Pedri twice in the first half when Barcelona dominated their opponents

“It’s a luxury to play with Lewandowski, I really enjoy watching him shoot and play,” Pedri told TV3 and Barca TV.

“It’s very easy to deal with a footballer like him. We looked for each other during the match and it went well.’

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern, and it already looks like finding the net won’t be a problem for him at Barcelona, ​​based on his latest appearance.

He received the post-game MVP award for his impressive performance as the team closed the pre-season in style.

Lewandowski got the MVP award after the game and seems to be settling in well

They are now set to kick off their LaLiga campaign on Saturday when they host Rayo Vallecano, but there is currently some doubt as to whether Lewandowski and any of the club’s other new signings will be eligible to play.

Barcelona have spent a lot this summer, with players like Raphinha and Jules Kounde alongside Lewandowski.

They have already pulled three financial levers to try and balance the books at the club, but LaLiga has informed them they have yet to pull one more to register their new players.

It is therefore clear that there is still work to be done to ensure that Lewandowski has the opportunity to build on his stunning performance against Pumas when Barcelona return to domestic action.